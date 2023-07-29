“This season, 10 NBA players will earn more than $40 Million”: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Jaylen Brown Headline Unprecedented NBA Salary List

The upcoming 2023-24 season might be remembered as one with the most big-money moves. As per Boardroom, 10 NBA players will earn more than $40 million annually with their new contract. Players such as Jaylen Brown, Luka Doncic, and Stephen Curry have signed big contracts which entitle them to the highest salaries in the league. Jaylen Brown has signed the richest deal in the league with the Celtics, a five-year contract worth $304,000,000. Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry have also signed contracts worth more than $200,000,000, respectively.

Advertisement

All of these make us believe this era of the NBA is about extremely rich contracts. The Jaylen Brown contract is quite interesting, given he does not even appear as a top-10 player in the league. These instances show the unprecedented amount of money currently flowing in the league.

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Jaylen Brown Among Top Earners

The current NBA era is about the big-money moves being made in the league. Over the years, the contract values have only increased in the league, season after season. The 2023 season may be the peak of the high-contracts era, given Jaylen Brown just got the richest deals in the league’s history. Besides this, at least ten players will earn more than $40 million annually.

Advertisement

Besides Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic, Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, and Luka Doncic have bagged contracts worth over $200 million. Steph Curry will earn a salary closer to Brown of $53,838,416 annually. Luka Doncic will also make a salary of $43,031,940 annually. Here are some of the other players who are also on this list.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvSODLSNjaC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, being exceptional athletes, have been instrumental in leading their respective teams to success. As a result, securing substantial contracts for these star players becomes a strategic move for their teams to guarantee a prosperous future with such talented individuals.

On the other hand, it’s rather astonishing to see players like Jaylen Brown and Mike Conley earning multimillion-dollar contracts given their player worth, as they don’t rank in the league’s top 10 list of best players. Nevertheless, their teams’ decision to offer them significant contracts reflects a strong belief in their abilities and potential.

NBA’s Latest Trend of High-Paying Contracts

The NBA has entered a new era where players are securing lucrative contracts, even if they aren’t considered among the league’s elite. Notably, Jaylen Brown, though not a top-10 player, will earn more than Stephen Curry, widely regarded as the best point guard in the league. A similar situation applies to Mike Conley, who also isn’t among the league’s top players.

Advertisement

These instances exemplify the substantial influx of money into the NBA, underscoring how both the NBA and other US leagues have become some of the wealthiest sports leagues globally.