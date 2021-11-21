“This system is rotten to the core”: Kyrie Irving and more fellow NBA players react as US Justice system acquits Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyrie Irving is furious with the jury’s final verdict in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s case. Other prominent NBA players have reacted negatively to the acquittal as well.

Kyrie Irving never holds back on political issues, especially concerning African Americans. At one point in 2020, he was advocating against NBA’s resumption at the height of the black lives matter movement.

The 2016 NBA champion is currently sidelined due to his Covid-19 vaccination stance. He is standing up for all the people who lost their jobs due to the vaccine mandate by losing millions of dollars and most likely his own job.

The Kenosha shooter killed two men and injured the third severely in ‘self-defence’ and the court bought it. Kyrie’s frustration is understandable in this situation. He has always been the one to question the establishment, which is evident when calls the system ‘rotten to the core’.

This system is rotten to the core. Expose it ALL! — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) November 20, 2021

Fans in the comments section however could only focus on his refusal to get vaccinated. Kyrie has been extremely vocal about systemic racism and police brutality in the United States. His political stands are now costing him money, his career, and quite possibly the championship this season.

He can be of more help to the people who lost their jobs to vaccine mandates by donating the money he makes this season. But Irving seems adamant on his decision to remain sidelined leaving his teammates hanging.

Kyrie Irving is not the only player to react to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal

Several players in the NBA were dejected by the final verdict going in favor of the shooter. Karl Anthony Towns, Ja Morant, Jamal Crowder, and many others took to social media and reacted negatively to the acquittal.

The System Is Broken. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 19, 2021

Guess the forced tears worked.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 19, 2021

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse last week for ‘fake crying’ during the testimony. But he insinuated that it might work in the end because that’s how the system is designed. Turns out he was not wrong after all. Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, and Fred VanVleet were not at all surprised by the verdict either.

Brooklyn Nets are doing just fine without Kyrie Irving so far with the best record in the eastern conference. Come playoffs however they will certainly be affected by the absence of Uncle Drew against top contenders.

