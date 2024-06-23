“This Was a Hard F— Jersey to Get”: Adam Levine Rocks Caitlin Clark Jersey at Maroon 5 Concert

The Caitlin Clark effect is taking over, even off the sports fraternity. The Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, recently surprised fans during a show in Indianapolis by appearing on stage dawning a #22 Caitlin Clark Jersey. While fans roared in approval, the 45-year-old pop star admitted that it was hard to come by.

Levine’s plight is quite understandable. Clark is the most popular player in the WNBA right now, making her Jersey a hot commodity on the apparel market. Interestingly, when it first debuted, right after her selection by the Indiana Fever, most sizes automatically sold out.

But Levine somehow managed to find himself one, right before he took centerstage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. The singer-songwriter paid tribute to the 22-year-old ace even though he accepted that her jersey was quite elusive. Fever beat writer, Scott Agness, took to X to reveal Levine’s take,

“This was a hard f— jersey to get”.

The latest musician performing in Indy wearing a @CaitlinClark22 jersey: @adamlevine with Maroon 5. “This was a hard f— jersey to get,” he said. pic.twitter.com/FbJGMgoprx — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 23, 2024

Levine is only a recent addition to the list of celebrities, who have shown support to the Fever rookie. The most prominent one was the Grammy-nominated rap star, Travis Scott. He attended a Hawkeyes game in early March, cheering on Caitlin and posing with the team after the game.

Another famous artist, who seems afflicted with ‘Clark Fever’, is country artist Tim McGraw. In March, during a concert in Iowa, McGraw dawned #22 jersey, pointing out how he just “had to represent”. This is undoubtedly a good time to be a Clark fan.

The 22-year-old is drawing a big crowd to the women’s basketball league and has shocked various NBA enthusiasts with her fighting attitude. Even when many believed that the league was providing a well-deserved welcome to the rookie, by thrashing her at every opportunity, Clark is slowly making her place in the WNBA.