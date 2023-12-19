“This Would’ve Been The End If You Were 32”: Ja Morant Receives Sage Wisdom From Gilbert Arenas On His Impending Grizzlies Return

The anticipated comeback of Ja Morant to the NBA court looms around the corner as his 25-game suspension nears its end. The point guard is eligible to feature in the Memphis Grizzlies’ upcoming away game against the New Orleans Pelicans as the excitement reaches a new high. Ahead of the return though, Gilbert Arenas gave Morant a reality check with his words of wisdom in the latest episode of the Gil’s Arena.

Before warning Morant, the 41-year-old advised the Grizzlies star to grow with the experience he encountered in his life.

“Realise that there’s people out there that’s trying to take it from you. What you did was on the internet and you see how much it cost you. You see how easily your whole life could be taken out of your hands”.

Following that, Arenas highlighted the controversial gun incident from his NBA career to alert the 24-year-old. Mentioning he was 28 years old with three knee surgeries at that time, he said, “It was easy for me to be shushed away.”

“Right now, you’re in a position where they can’t but eventually you started getting older, you get a injury, this right here would be the end. This would have been the end if you were 32, 33″.

It seems Arenas wants Ja to focus on the present and acknowledge the importance of his surroundings. He mentioned, “Understand that this is all valuable,” while discussing it. “So enjoy in a positive way and find people around you that really care about just who you are as a person,” Gilbert further highlighted.

The NBA community awaits the return of Ja Morant

The 2020 ROTY is all set to step on the NBA court for the first time in this campaign. He needs to shoulder the responsibility of steadying the Memphis franchise’s ship following his return. The task is not an easy one as the team is currently ranking at the second position from the bottom.

Thus, the Grizzlies are in dire need of the services of their star guard as he continues to discover himself. Crediting therapy as one such source of learning, Ja recently mentioned, “Feel like I learned some stuff about myself that I didn’t [know] during that process”. Describing it as “eye-opening” he looks set to come back as a better version of himself.

So, the NBA holds its breath for the moment as all the eyes are on him. Despite his eligibility, his involvement against the Pelicans remains under question. Amidst the doubts, the noise stays on the up as the days leading to Christmas start to become more eye-catching.