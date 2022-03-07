“Those ain’t your seats big dog?!”: Kevin Durant trolls Big Baby Davis after he hilariously gets moved from ‘his seat’ during Celtics win over Nets

Kevin Durant trolls Big Baby Davis for having to move from the seat he was sitting in during the Celtics’ big win over the Nets.

The Boston Celtics continued their dominance over teams that are considered to be contenders this NBA season, winning their game against the Brooklyn Nets last night. Jayson Tatum took over in the second half and dropped a total of 54 points to lead the Celts against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s Nets.

The Nets have lost 17 of their last 20 games and are currently tied for 8th place in the Eastern Conference with Charlotte and Atlanta. They play the Hornets on Tuesday which is going to be quite the crucial game to help solidify their place in the top 8.

Kevin Durant has returned to the lineup after an MCL sprain sidelined him for nearly 2 months against the Heat. With Kyrie Irving not getting preferential treatment in playing home games, KD has got a lot of the offensive load to shoulder going forward.

Last night saw him drop an efficient 37 points on merely 21 shot attempts. Two games and he’s already in rhythm, both in terms of play and demeanor.

Kevin Durant hilariously calls out Big Baby Davis for not being in the right seats.

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis did what almost anyone’s ever done when attending an event: switch seats. Funnily enough, the camera panned straight to him when he was asked to move from the seat he was sitting on and what the camera also caught was KD calling him out for not being in the right seats, from afar.

What makes this situation even more comical is that around the 3:32 mark in the 4th with Kevin Durant at the charity stripe, the former Celtics big-man was heard talking trash to him. Merely a minute and a half later he’s asked to move seats, with KD trolling him about it.

Davis did get the last laugh however as the Nets succumbed to the number one rated defensive team in the entire NBA.