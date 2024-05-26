“Those Guys Turned F**king Michael Jordan”: Jaylen Brown Flabbergasted At The Pacers’ Game 3 Play

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After the Indiana Pacers revealed the news about Tyrese Haliburton’s injury, the entire basketball world assumed that the Boston Celtics were going to clinch a blowout win in Game 3. However, this didn’t seem to be the case. Rick Carlise’s boys almost looked well on their way to orchestrate an upset before they eventually ran out of steam. Reflecting on the scare the Pacers had just given his team, Jaylen Brown couldn’t help but laud his opponents.

“They were shooting the ball well. Some of those guys turned into f**king Michael Jordan or whatever… We just couldn’t figure it out,” [per CLNS]

The Boston Celtics seemed to have taken their foot off the gas once they learned that Tyrese Haliburton would be unavailable for tonight’s contest. As a result, the Pacers took an 18-point advantage rather early on in the contest.

But, once the Boston Celtics woke up, the hope soon ceased to exist for their opponents. Outscoring the Pacers 33-21 in the closing period of the contest resulted in Joe Mazzulla’s boys mounting an impressive comeback victory. Speaking about the resilience of his side, JB further said:

“In the 4th quarter, we just stayed close enough. Stayed right there. We kept saying ‘they gon let us back in the game’… In the 4th quarter, we made some big-time plays… We just had a great, great, great win tonight.”

While Brown didn’t specify which player turned into “Michael Jordan”, it is safe to assume that the Celtics star was referring to Andrew Nembhard. The 24-year-old recorded the best performance of his young career – 32 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds in this contest.

Despite the Jrue Holiday-Derrick White duo being the best defensive backcourt pairing in the league, they struggled to contain the former Gonzaga Bulldog.

However, Jayson Tatum’s 36 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 0 turnovers eclipsed Nembhard’s performance before long, leading the Celtics to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

JAYSON TATUM TONIGHT: 36 POINTS

10 REBOUNDS

8 ASSISTS

52% FG ( @Digits3App ) pic.twitter.com/K2ANls51wa — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 26, 2024

The Indiana Pacers missed out on the golden opportunity of winning their first game. With a commanding 3-0 lead, the Boston side is expected to advance to their second NBA Finals in three years. If they manage to sweep the Pacers, they will have dropped just two games throughout the first three series.

The final series against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves will be a far tougher encounter than what the Celtics have had to face so far.

However, considering just how dominant they have been all postseason long, could this finally be the year the Boston Celtics raise the first NBA championship of the Jayson Tatum era?