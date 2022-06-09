“Dwyane Wade paid a $5 million fee to keep his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches quiet!”: How the Heat legends’ first marriage led to him doling out hush money

Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade paid a $5 million fee to keep things quiet with his ex-wife as part of their divorce settlement.

Dwyane Wade made millions as one of the most renowned NBA players of his generation.

Wade was selected third overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. He came into the NBA at the same time as LeBron James and Chris Bosh, who would eventually become his teammates.

The former Heat star won an NBA championship with one of the game’s most dominant players, Shaquille O’Neal. In 2006, the dynamic duo led the Heat to a championship by beating the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

15 years ago today @SHAQ and @DwyaneWade lead the Miami Heat to the first championship in franchise history 🏆

(📸 @adbphotoinc) pic.twitter.com/FH9e8xtQ3s — Legends of Sport (@legends_ofsport) June 20, 2021

Wade received a hefty salary after establishing himself as a true star. He originally agreed to a three-year, $43 million contract extension before agreeing to a nine-figure deal reflecting his standing as an elite shooting guard.

Despite making $196.4 million in his career, Wade had to spend $5 million to keep things quiet with his ex-wife.

Also, read – “Nelly is my guy, I’ve known him forever”: Jayson Tatum showers his fellow St. Louis resident with love after grabbing a Game 3 win in the 2022 NBA Finals

Dwyane Wade had to pay $5 million to his ex-wife to keep her quiet during their divorce settlement

In 2002, Dwyane Wade married Siohvaughn Funches. However, three years after splitting in 2007, the couple divorced.

According to sources, Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife will receive $5 million in a divorce deal. Both parties agreed to a “non-disparagement” agreement, which prohibits any side from making derogatory statements about the other in public.

Dwyane Wade & his ex-wife reached a divorce settlement yesterday. Even though he has full custody of their sons, he’ll pay her $5 million. — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) July 23, 2013

Wade’s attorney, James Pritikin, stated that the protection from derogatory words extends to Wade’s family members as well as Gabrielle Union, whom Wade married in 2014.

Also, read –“Draymond Green needs to stop podcasting and talking about Cedric Maxwell”: Isiah Thomas urges Warriors star to focus on Jayson Tatum and Celtics more

Although Funches-counsel Wade’s contended that his client never completely consented to all of the settlement stipulations, Cook County Circuit Court Judge John Thomas Carr disagreed and determined that the settlement was legal.

Wade and his wife have a combined net worth of more than $200 million, giving them considerable spending and charitable influence.