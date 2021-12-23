Basketball

“Derrick Rose gets surgery on his ankle, would be out for at least 2 months!”: Knicks fans are given reason to worry as the star’s injury proves much worse than previously expected

"Derrick Rose gets surgery on his ankle, would be out for at least 2 months!": Knicks fans are given reason to worry as the star's injury proves much worse than previously expected
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson has been embarrassing me in these scrimmages man!": Juan Toscano-Anderson talks about the Warriors' star's progression and status
Next Article
"Draymond Green is the best defender I've ever seen... Makes all of our jobs easier!": Warriors' Klay Thompson gives his flowers to his teammate after the latest DPOY rankings
NBA Latest Post
"Delete this disrespect to Isiah Thomas immediately!": Rudy Gay and NBA Twitter react strongly as StatMuse blames IT for the Lakers being 0-3 in the last 3 games
“Delete this disrespect to Isiah Thomas immediately!”: Rudy Gay and NBA Twitter react strongly as StatMuse blames IT for the Lakers being 0-3 in the last 3 games

Rudy Gay reacts with others on NBA Twitter as StatMuse releases a very controversial tweet…