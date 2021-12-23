“Derrick Rose gets surgery on his ankle, would be out for at least 2 months!”: Knicks fans are given reason to worry as the star’s injury proves much worse than previously expected

Knicks fans are dealt with terrible news as the franchise releases the latest news on Derrick Rose injury

Derrick Rose, for the first time in what seems like forever, has had to be sidelined with a major injury.

It all started on December 16th against the Rockets, where Rose went down with the injury on the 12th-minute mark. At the time, the Knicks didn’t have any reason to believe much of it and put it down as nothing more than ankle soreness. But, after problems continued, it was clear that there was a lot more wrong than what was previously thought.

Given how much New York has relied on Derrick Rose during the past two seasons, this obviously puts fans of the franchise in a very frightened state. And frankly, it’s completely justified.

Later scans of the injury revealed that surgery would indeed be required. Thankfully, we can report that the surgery was indeed successful, with no reported complications. Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends, as sources recently revealed just how long the Knicks star will have to be sidelined for.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Derrick Rose slated to stay out for 2 whole months after ankle surgery

We’re sure countless fans out there are having flashbacks of Rose’s ACL injuries. And we’d be lying if we said we weren’t.

As things stand though, things aren’t quite that bad just yet. And hopefully, they never will be again.

Here is what the Knicks had to report on the situation.

Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle today at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 23, 2021

Further, Yahoo Sports’ Ryan Young, had this to add.

“New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will be sidelined for at least the next two months.”

There is reportedly some optimism that the man might be back in 6 weeks, rather than 8. However, it is still far too early.

Far now, the only thing to do is wait and hope that we see Derrick Rose healthy, and on the court before too long.

