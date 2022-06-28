“Three other players gave Matt Barnes a tougher time than LeBron James?!”: When the former NBA champ revealed the 5 toughest players he ever guarded

Matt Barnes once named Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade as the five toughest players he ever guarded.

Matt Barnes was one of the few players who had a dog mentality. During his playing days, the 6-foot-7 forward was the best defender on whatever team he was on, who usually guarded the most offensively skilled superstar against the other team.

Barnes had a solid 14-year career, winning an NBA title with the Warriors in 2017. Since entering the league in 2003, Matt has played with and against some of the league’s greatest players ever.

Primarily being a defense-oriented player, a few years back, the 6-foot-7 revealed the five toughest players he had to guard during his career.

Apart from naming LeBron James and four others as the toughest players he guarded, Matt Barnes also gave special mentions

In an interview, Matt was asked to name some of the toughest players he ever played against. Barnes, who initially made it clear that he wasn’t afraid of anyone, first stated that Kobe Bryant was the toughest player he ever had to guard.

After lauding the Lakers legend, the forward went on to name Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade as the other stars who gave him a tough time on the defensive end.

Ultimately, the former UCLA Bruin concluded by giving special mentions to Tracy McGrady and Manu Ginobili.

“Kobe, to me was the toughest I ever guarded. KD was number two. Melo was three. Bron was four. DWade was five. And I think maybe I would do… I might be missing someone. Damn I forgot about T-Mac, he had to be up there. That motherfu**er jumps so high in his 3-point shot. Yeah Ginobili and T-Mac are in there. Ginobili was a motherfu**er.”

A list consisting of prolific scorers like Kobe, KD, Melo, LBJ, and D-Wade, is honestly a defensive nightmare for any player.

Clearly, only the best of the bests were able to trouble Matt Barnes.

