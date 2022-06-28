“I’d have 10-15-20-30 shots of Jagermeister and go home at 5”: Dennis Rodman’s regime while playing with Michael Jordan was bizarre

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman reveals his bizarre lifestyle during his days as a pro athlete, involving daily intake of alcohol and visits to the str*p clubs.

The name Dennis Rodman was synonymous with the name controversy during the 90s era in the NBA. The Bulls legend was not your quintessential superstar playing according to the public perception of the ideal role model. Contrary, Rodman played the role of a bad boy with utmost realism.

Whether it was his notorious trips to Las Vegas or publicized affair with pop legend Madonna, The Worm was always in the headlines. Michael Jordan’s docuseries titled The Last Dance gave us an insight into the two-time DPOY’s dissent nature against authority.

There was a reason why Phil Jackson was called the Zen Master. The former Bulls coach helped channel Rodman’s emotions in the right direction, with MJ equally involved. Nonetheless, Rodman wouldn’t abstain from all his quirks, somehow managing them alongside his workouts and games.

During one such interview, Rodman divulged his routine, which included visiting str*p clubs and a heavy intake of alcohol, topped with less than 5-hours of sleep.

Dennis Rodman reveals his daily routine during his playing days in the NBA.

Frankly, there can only be one Dennis Rodman, and there is enough evidence to prove that. The Worm didn’t have it easy, dating back to his childhood. The five-time champion couldn’t even make a layup during his high school days.

Nevertheless, Rodman was one of the pioneers of the hustle culture in the NBA, putting his body on the line every time he stepped on the hardwood. While Rodman did all the dirty work, he was a crucial ingredient in the Bulls’ second 3-peat from 1996-98.

The former All-Star forward had an interesting regiment he followed, something he reveled in the clip below.

“Ride the bicycle, workout after the game, get to a steakhouse then go to a club, str*p club first, then bar, then go have about, 10-15-20-30 shots of Jagermeister coolest light, go home about 5’0 clock in the morning, get up at 9:30, go to practice, workout, do my job and do it all over again.”

Despite being criticized and mocked his entire career, Rodman continued to live his life on his terms, never bothered about living up to the public perception.

