“Threw Me Into the Door and Threw a Ball at Me”: Jalen Brunson Relives the Horrors of ‘Team Bully’ Josh Hart

Friendships are a part of the NBA culture. However, there is none like the connection that is shared by the Villanova boys. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart started as teammates in college and have reunited on the biggest stage in the league. However, their relationship wasn’t always perfect.

The two Knicks stars made an appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ and talked about a range of topics, including their friendship. When reminiscing on their college days, Brunson revealed an interesting fact about Hart. He said,

“Josh was the team bully. He bullied me. During practice, threw me into a door and threw the ball at me.”

Surprisingly the two best friends didn’t always see eye-to-eye. Hart carried the reputation of a bully within the locker room, and Brunson revealed it wasn’t towards him alone. “Got in a fight with Mikal and Donte at separate times during practice, weight room. So he was a team bully for sure,” Brunson said.

During his college career, Hart embodied the role of an agitator on the court. However, those tendencies followed him off the court as well.

Despite having past feuds with nearly the entire core of Villanova’s championship-winning rosters, Hart is now close friends with them all. A friendship that has extended into their NBA careers, as they all are set to team up together on the Knicks ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Hart proved Brunson’s claim

Brunson’s claim of Hart being a bully aged like wine, as the forward was caught teasing the All-Star just moments before. Meyers instigated the topic by asking Hart in what ways he teases Brunson. However, Hart didn’t mince any words towards his close friend. He said,

“The size of his head. That’s the first one. It was funny cause your son had the bobblehead. ‘Bobblehead Brunson’. It’s crazy because normally you see bobbleheads and obviously the head’s a little bigger. But this is the first time they made it actually the size of his head.”

Hart’s response ignited a burst of laughter within the crowd. Brunson endured the playful banter humbly at his own expense. The exchange between the two gave a glimpse of the dynamic these two share on their podcast, ‘The Roommates Show’.

The Knicks haven’t reached an Eastern Conference Finals since 2000. Despite that fact, the city has rallied behind this team and these two players. As beloved as they currently are, their eyes are set on cementing them as legends in the city with an NBA championship.