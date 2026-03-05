“We Know What Crackheads Look Like”: Gilbert Arenas Dumbfounded By Zion Williamson Being Accused Of Hiding Food

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans have gained a new enemy in Stephen A. Smith. The $100 million analyst has targeted the former No. 1 draft pick, and the New Orleans franchise has now found itself in the middle of a 2026 social media showdown.

Things began when Smith revealed a “report” claiming that Zion had an apparent “eating problem.” During a conversation with Kendrick Perkins, another frequent Williamson critic, he said, “The word out on Zion Williamson is that, ‘He’ll eat the table.’ What in the hell is going on with Zion Williamson?”

Now while Zion is a big guy, he’s hardly overweight. That’s obvious to anyone with eyes. But Smith didn’t stop there. He insisted that Zion had been caught by the organization hiding food under his bed, claiming that the Pelicans superstar is a food addict. The accusation is as ludicrous as the entire narrative. In fact, Smith’s comments have become such a spectacle that they are now turning into a story of their own.

Gilbert Arenas and company weighed in Smith’s silliness on the latest edition of Gil’s Arena. The three-time All-Star wondered why the term addict was even used about Zion. “Food addict what is that?” asked Arenas. “Physically he doesn’t look like it. We know what addicts look like.”

“We know what crack heads look like, we know an addict looks like an addict. He doesn’t look like one. We know from his body size, he should be all of 360? So we know that’s not the case. Him hiding food under his bed? WHO IS HE HIDING IT FROM? IT’S HIS MOTHERFU****** HOUSE,” he screamed.

Gilbert Arenas reacting to Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Zion Williamson hiding food under his bed and being a food addict: “Food addict what is that? Physically he doesn’t look like it. We know what addicts look like. We know what crack heads look like, we know an addict… pic.twitter.com/giyNPSsVpj — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 4, 2026

It’s hard not to side with Gil here. Smith loves turning the drama of the NBA into his own personal playlist. He did it last year with LeBron James, and now he’s turning his attention to the younger, albeit injury-prone, Zion. Fortunately, the Pelicans didn’t take any of this lying down.

5-minute monologue to a former NBA player on how to shoot https://t.co/SD4gBMwMrY pic.twitter.com/QWdFMgGN4i — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 4, 2026

The official Pelicans social media accounts shared footage of SAS shooting around, exposing him as someone who’s good at yapping and bad at ball. They also wrote, “Stick to Solitaire,” a dig at Smith for visibly playing Solitaire during the 2025 NBA Finals.

“My popularity is bigger than anybody on your team outside of Zion… 65 games have been played, and you’re still searching for your 20th victory. Y’all are horrible! Y’all have been trash! That is the reality,” fired back on SAS on his show. And while he’s not wrong, it’s easy to talk trash about a team that is bad in the midst of their horrific season.

What this all comes down to is ego. SAS decided to go after low-hanging fruit by targeting Zion, a player who is doing his best to battle back from the physical setbacks that have derailed his career. On one hand, it’s good TV. On the other, it shows just how far ESPN has fallen.

They would rather have their golden TV star picking fights with organizations, even though he doesn’t have an athletic bone in his body. Is he more popular? Without question. Does that mean his opinion holds value? That depends on who you ask.

But just know this: Smith picking fights with NBA stars is eventually going to land him in hot water. LBJ handled it like a father, and Zion hasn’t really responded. Eventually, Smith will pick a fight with someone who isn’t afraid to swing back.