Stephen A. Smith Responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Cheeky Words, Invites Him and Brother Thanasis to First Take

NBA players and figures in the media have a love-hate relationship. There isn’t a media personality with more controversial standing with NBA athletes than ESPN star Stephen A. Smith. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most recent star to send cheeky comments to the iconic First Take host. Smith didn’t waste any time in responding to the two-time MVP.

Smith took to First Take to address Antetokounmpo. Giannis made a guest appearance on his brother, Thanasis’ Thanalysis Show, where he shared his playful distaste for the popular sports debate show. He said,

“I want you one day, Thanasis, to go to First Take and go crazy. Sit down on the table, they love you over there. Stephen A. Smith is your guy, you are like this. I’m tired of walking into the facility and turning on First Take because we have First Take on all the TVs. And see blah blah blah.”

Smith didn’t take any offense to Giannis’ comments. Instead, he laughed in his reaction. Additionally, he extended an invitation to the show to Giannis and Thanasis. Smith said,

“I’m going to reach out to both of them today. I’m going to reach out and extend an invite.”

Giannis has been vocal in his opinion on the media on certain occasions. However, Smith contends that he nor First Take has spoken ill of the Greek Freak. The collaboration of the Antetokounmpo brothers and Smith would be an entertaining show due to the outgoing personalities of all involved.

Matter of fact, this wouldn’t be the first time Stephen A. Smith was on a show with Thanasis.

Smith’s guest appearance on Thanasis’ podcast

Earlier this year in April, Thanasis held a special episode of his podcast in front of a live audience. In the episode, his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo made a special guest appearance, along with Stephen A. Smith. They cleared the air on any differences between them, as Giannis gave Smith high praise for his ability to speak his truth regardless of what others may think of him. In response, Smith kept it incredibly simple.

“Yes, there’s a lot of players who don’t like me,” said Smith. “Yes, it’s true I can give less than a damn.”

Smith went on to highlight that this is the territory of the field he is in. He will never alter the truth for the sake of sparing someone’s feelings because it is a disservice to the craft. Giannis found a commonality in that mindset in his approach on the basketball court.

The episode with them turned out to be a fantastic conversation, which means a potential cameo on First Take from the brothers could be must-watch TV.