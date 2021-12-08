“Thrilled to partner with LeBron James and Maverick Carter!”: Swae Lee, Mike Will Made It, Southside and Metro Boomin attend Sierra Canyon HS documentary premiere

LeBron James and Maverick Carter are producing a documentary series on the Sierra Canyon HS basketball team featuring Bronny James.

Bronny and Bryce James are both members of the Trail Blazers’ basketball program this year. Bryce is a freshman in HS, while Bronny, aged 17, is currently a high school junior.

Both of LeBron’s sons seem to have benefited quite a bit from their father’s one-in-a-billion genes. While Bronny is one of the country’s most explosive players at his age, Bryce has already reached Bronny’s 6’3″ height and looks even more filled-out than his elder brother.

Given the exciting stage that both superstar kids find themselves in, this docu-series will definitely cultivate a following of its own – especially among young and aspiring kids of that age.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter receive support from music industry juggernauts

IMDb TV hosted a premiere party for the documentary series and rolled the red carpet out. Some of the music industry’s biggest names turned up for the event. Swae Lee, Mike Will Made It, Metro Boomin and Southside were just 4 of the famous artists on the guest list.

The occasion was decked up, as you can expect, like a basketball-themed party. It included locker room photo booths, an NBA 2K gaming station, concession stand-inspired snacks and bleacher seating.

The season 2 preview of the documentary series Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, by Lebron James took place this Monday with the presence of a few stars like Swae Lee, Southside and others .

It will be season 2 of a series that saw an abrupt ending to its previous season in 2020. The Trail Blazers will doubtless be looking to bounce back from their playoff disappointments last year.

They currently hold an 8-1 record for the season, losing only 1 non-league game on November 27th. All eyes will be on Bronny James as he embarks on what should be his make-or-break season as far as becoming a successful NBA prospect goes.