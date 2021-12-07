“Bryce Maximus James is literally my height!”: Bronny James’ update about his younger brother and LeBron’s younger son should leave basketball fans salivating

If you thought Bronny James is the only member of the #JamesGang blessed with LeBron James’ generational genes, Bryce Maximus James will make you rethink it all.

LeBron James is perhaps the best athlete that most late-millennials and Gen Z will see in their lifetime. This is a man who has a legitimate shout in the conversation about the most athletically gifted people ever.

One look at his superhuman frame is probably all it takes for a Lakers youngster to get confidence back. LeBron spends millions on his body every year to maintain peak performance. But even if he didn’t make that expenditure, he’d be an absolute unit.

LeBron has been a tank – a veritable bruiser of a dude – even since his own St Vincent St. Mary’s days. His mind for the game is definitely a part of the whole draw, but realistically, most of us watch him for his athleticism and his sheer physical dominance.

It’s basically impossible for anyone at any point in history to match LeBron’s high school frame. But there is such a thing as good genetics, and his 2 sons have doubtless been blessed with this.

Bryce Maximus James, born in 2007 during the NBA Finals, is now 14 and a HS junior. The bespectacled lad has already been in the news just by virtue of his last name. But his athleticism and his physique could likely land him some attention all for himself.

Bronny James posts an update showing how Bryce Maximus James is now the same height as himself

Bronny James posted an update to his Instagram stories that should be music to the ears of fans of the #JamesGang. He put a picture of himself alongside Bryce Maximus James in a hoodie with the caption ‘Bro is literally my height!’

Bronny’s update on Bryce James should put the basketball world on notice😱 (via @bronny on IG) pic.twitter.com/9y2ht3VAYr — Paolo Songco (@PaoloSongcoNBA) December 5, 2021

Bryce has been making waves himself, leading Sierra Canyon to a dub this past week. His dunk in transition left his own dad highly impressed. LeBron took to social media to express his hope for Bryce’s pro dreams.

As basketball fans, one would hope that Bryce Maximus James puts in the work to match his athletic gifts and ends up a household name himself.