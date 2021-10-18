“36 year old Dwyane Wade was out playing peak Kawhi Leonard” – Nothing can stop class, not even the Klaw against an NBA legend

Age doesn’t mean you lose your skill – you can still school the best defenders.

A 36 year old Dwyane Wade was not the athletic freak he was when he was with the big 3 in the Heat, but he matured into a better all rounded player. He doesn’t have the flashy dunk package, but he started taking more threes. Sneaky shooter too I must say, cos he’s quite good at it! His “last dance”, the farewell tour actually had a lot of memorable moments, the game against Toronto here one of them.

I’d put him the 3rd best shooting guard of all time, just behind the G.O.A.T Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. A 36 year old Wade was much more fun to watch, and overall better-rounded than Harden that season imo. Oh how I miss watching him dunk over 3 people with ease. The Flash he was called, and aptly so.

Dwyane Wade is a legend of the game, and I am glad his jersey was retired

Wade put on a show with the heat against Toronto, and even though they lost, they it was like he turned back the clock with those moves. A shimmy here, a shoulder drop there, and he was right under the basket.

A crossover and a step back later, swish! bucket. A win would have put the cherry on top, but hey, we can’t have it all.

The Flash, a three time champion with the Heat also played for the Bulls and Cleveland before returning for one last hurrah with the team that drafted him. Him and his buddies from the 2003 draft class are famously known as the banana boat crew.

2 of the 3 from the crew now play on the Lakers, and there have been rumors about bringing him out of retirement. Don’t think it will happen though, since he is happily retired.

Oh, what it could be though, watching all of them don the purple and gold. I wouldn’t mind if he did come out retirement.

