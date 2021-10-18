“Ben Wallace was one of the most impactful players of all time”: The Pistons Legend and 2021 Hall of Famer is the only NBA player with more steals than turnovers

Ben Wallace’s impact on a basketball game is as high as any player on the “best ever” list.

The Detroit Pistons‘ legend is one of the league’s best defenders ever. Physically a beast, the 6’9 center was a tad shorter for the position he played, but he never came up short on impact.

Ben Wallace led Detroit Pistons were not dirty as the “Bad Boys” Pistons’ but they were at the same or even better level of defense than them. And Big Ben was the major part of it.

Ben Wallace impacted the games that mattered like none other

It might be a hard pill to swallow for people who didn’t see Wallace play because his stats read an average of 5.7 points per game. But the game is not just played on one end of the floor. And nobody could get past Big Ben on the other end of the floor because he would block and steal everything anyone would bring towards Pistons’ half.

During his time with Pistons in the early 2000s, Ben dominated the league in the presence of offensive forces like Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson. Big Ben defended everyone, irrespective of position.

He has the record of winning NBA Defensive Player of the year 4 times that he only shares with Dikembe Mutombo. During that time, the 2-time rebounding leader, helped Detroit Pistons reach two straight NBA finals, winning one in 2004.

Ben Wallace 4 year Playoff Peak. (2002-2005) 9.6 ppg

14.0 rpg

1.5 apg

2.0 spg

2.6 bpg

47.3 % Fg One of the most impactful players of All-Time. pic.twitter.com/xiC6Kl52k6 — ²⁰⁰⁰s🥇 (@PeakNBAEra) October 13, 2021

The 2021 NBA Hall of Fame inductee, Ben Wallace is the only NBA player who averages more blocks (2) than personal fouls (1.9) and more steals (1.3) than turnovers (1).

The only players in the same category as Ben Wallace are Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green. And we have the results to show how these impactful players helped their franchises win Championships.