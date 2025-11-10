Tim MacMohan Questions Ja Morant’s Motivation Amid Plummeting Paint-Scoring Numbers

We might have a code red approaching in Memphis. 11 games into the season, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ 4-7 record isn’t the biggest concern they have. Unfortunately, as each game passes, it appears more likely that superstar Ja Morant may request a change of scenery. The proof is in the numbers. NBA analyst Tim MacMahon highlights one specific statistic as an unsettling progression in Morant’s performance.

It has been quite the rough start for Morant. The two-time All-Star is currently averaging only 19.2 points along with 7.9 assists on an abysmal 35.8% from the field. This has been a major regression in his productivity. In the 2021-22 season, Morant put up averages of 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

These on-court struggles only tell half of the story. The talk of the league has been Morant’s disconnect with head coach Tuomas Iisalo. It has been clear through Morant’s words and body language that he is not a fan of how the team is using him. His motivation seems to be at an all-time low, and MacMahon points out one stat that supports that idea.

“My GPA was 2.3. That’s more attempts than Ja Morant had in the restricted area tonight, out of 18 field goals,” MacMahon quipped on The Hoop Collective.

The game that MacMahon is referring to is Morant’s recent performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although this was a first-round rematch, Morant looked like a shell of himself. The 6-foot-2 guard finished with just 11 points on 16.7% shooting from the field. The most alarming aspect is that Morant didn’t even rely on his bread and butter.

“Four or five years ago, [Morant] led the league in paint scoring and right now ranks 40th in the league. If Ja Morant isn’t elite at attacking the rim, do you know what Ja means? Just average,” McMahon said.

The bright side is that this development isn’t because Morant is recovering from an injury that compromised his athleticism. This is all a choice. If MacMahon’s statement wasn’t enough, Tim Bontemps went further in-depth on Morant’s stats.

“He’s taking 29% of his shots, just under 30% from 3 to 10 ft and another 17% from the mid-range,” Bontemps revealed.

It appears that Morant has begun to settle offensively. That wouldn’t necessarily be too much of a problem if those shots were falling. However, they’re not, which is why it has become an issue. If Morant isn’t driving to the basket, a large aspect of his game is no longer effective.

Of course, Morant’s skill and talent remain the same. Bontemps and MacMahon aren’t counting Morant out. Unfortunately, Bontemps can only see one way things will begin to look better for Morant.

“I just don’t see a way that’s going to change until he is elsewhere,” Bontemps stated.

Plenty of teams will be quite eager to add Morant to their roster. The true question is whether the Grizzlies will be willing to part ways with their franchise star. Only time will tell.