“Tim Tebow is more box office than Kobe Bryant or LeBron James”: Recalling one of Skip Bayless’ wildest claims regarding ex-Broncos QB and NBA stars

Tim Tebow made headlines when he played quarterback for the NFL, for his style and play, but was he ever a bigger box office draw than Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback and brief-Jaguars tight end had a short but highlight worthy time in the NFL. He guided the Broncos to a playoff run including throwing a touchdown that many will never forget.

Tebow was a stud coming out college, lighting up college defenses left and right in his time with the Florida Gators. Tebow played three years in college, and he was successful each and every year of his stint there.

I’m old enough to remember when Tim Tebow and Eric Berry decided to practice “meet me in the ally” on national television!! This was a COLLISION 💥 Eric Berry vs. Tim Tebow – two of the best to ever play college football was a TREAT. I LOVE COLLEGE FOOTBALL 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/e1xRn7FCXu — Ray G 🏁 (@RayGQue) May 29, 2021

When Skip Bayless said Tim Tebow was bigger box office than Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

How good was Tebow when he was in college? Well, he was one of th emost efficient passers in the field, finishing in the top five in passing efficiency every year.

That success came largely due to his stellar ability to run with the ball. He averaged 4.26 yards per carry, breaking tackles and trucking defenders on his way.

Tebow would win a National Championship and Hesiman in his last two years at college, guiding Florida to the top of the college world with his dual threat ability.

However, that style of play didn’t translate well to the NFL and his throwing mechanics were off, but he did provide us with one memorable playoff performance.

10 years ago today, Tim Tebow and Demaryius Thomas connected on this iconic play in overtime to give the Broncos a playoff victory over the Steelers 💙🧡 (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/BCp4e7r0kg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2022

Tebow-mania was rampant, and people were talking crazily about the quarterback. Those crazy talks included Skip Bayless saying he was a bigger draw than LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

When Skip bayless said that Tim Tebow was more box office than Kobe Bryant & Lebron James 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HJyLW3FwrR — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) February 28, 2022

So, yeah, there were some wild claims going around at the time, but Tebow was just hyped up. It’s hard to believe it now, but there was a time many thought he could be a great quarterback in the NFL.

