Will Antonio Brown ever play again after acusing Tom Brady and Tampa Bay on Instagram story?

Antonio Brown continues to make headlines, whether it’s calling out Bruce Arians or Tom Brady, the embattled wide receiver will never stay out of the news.

It’s fair to wonder whether Brown will ever play in the league again given how many second chances he’s been given, and how poorly they’ve all turned out.

The situation currently is a little murky as there may be more to Brown’s situation than we know. Of course, all of this started when the former All Pro receiver stormed off the field in a game against the Jets. Head coach Bruce Arians claimed that Brown was being noncompliant with the team and what they wanted to do.

However, Brown said that he was being forced to play injured, showing text messages between him and Arians where he said he wasn’t 100% for the game, but he’d still try as hard as he could. In his latest actions, he took a shot at Tom Brady and Bruce Arians on his Instagram story by claiming he was lied to and forced to play through injury.

Antonio Brown says the Buccaneers tried to hurt him on purpose by making him play injured 👀 pic.twitter.com/8jcuXSZrwD — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 21, 2022

So, who’s going to take Antonio Brown now?

Will any team sign Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown heavily indicated that he’d be ready to get back on the field at anytime because he’s still committed to playing football. Brown’s wishes may not matter though as he may be running out of chances.

However, when Brown was on the field last year, he was incredibly productive. Before his injuries and exit from the team, Brown was averaging about 77.9 yards per game, first on the Buccaneers team, and the most since his Steeler days.

There were reports that the Seattle Seahawks and particularly Russell Wilson really wanted a star like Brown on their team. The Baltimore Ravens are Brown’s desired location as he believes Lamar Jackson is going to be the next best quarterback in the league.

Additionally, a middling or rebuilding team with a weak offense, like perhaps the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Washington Commanders might want Brown for his experience and versatility. It still remains to be seen what Brown’s future is at this point.

Could we see Antonio Brown join Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? 👀 “I would consider Antonio Brown [joining the Ravens].” —@RealTannenbaum pic.twitter.com/t0rOaErqH5 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 16, 2022

