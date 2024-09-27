“Time to Take Every Game Personal”: Zion Williamson on Earning Pelicans’ Trust, Drive to Get Better

Ahead of a new NBA season, the biggest storyline for the New Orleans Pelicans remains Zion Williamson’s health. The 24-year-old is heading into his fifth year after missing out on 144 of the 328 regular season games due to injuries. With concerns still looming over his availability, the Pelicans star vowed to change the narrative during an interview with The Athletic.

Advertisement

Williamson initially reflected on how the Pelicans had kept their trust in him through these ups and downs. The franchise’s executive vice president, David Griffin, shared this message with him at the end of the last season. The 2x All-Star recounted those words, saying,

“He [David Griffin] told me he was really proud of me. He told me he trusts me. He fully trusts me. There weren’t any more small doubts.”

This vote of confidence meant a lot to Williamson. After all, his injury struggles had previously made him lose sight of the bigger picture. The North Carolina-born always ended up gaining weight during his recovery periods. This often delayed his return to the court and resulted in tension between him and the franchise.

Williamson tried his best to change the narrative last season. He stayed healthy from the start and played a career-high 70 regular season games. His average of 22.9 points, 5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds was also pivotal in helping the Pelicans secure a play-in spot. This run also marked his long-awaited postseason debut.

However, good times didn’t last long. He incurred a hamstring injury in the final minutes of their play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers. This setback sidelined him for the rest of the postseason. It was also a huge blow for the Pelicans, who suffered a 0-4 first-round series sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder without their talisman.

Griffin’s words marked the best possible closure to a challenging season. This also made Williamson determined to maintain this bond. He understood he could turn this relationship into a lasting one through his presence and performances on the biggest stages. He consequently set his sights on becoming one of the league’s leading names.

“I want to be one of them ones. I’ve been talking about it and I’ve been making mistakes (along the way). That stuff can’t happen. It’s time to take every game personal.”

At the same time, he admitted that his setbacks played a crucial role in helping him come to this realization. Those challenges also filled him with newfound drive as he declared,

“It sucks that I had to go through some of that stuff, but it made me a better person. It’s what drives me to do what I’m doing now.”

To his delight, the Pelicans have also positioned them well to support this drive. They have added Dejounte Murray to their backcourt in their offseason. This could help address the team’s shortcomings from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram continue to perform at a high level.

This has turned the franchise into one of the favorites for the upcoming season. It seems that Williamson has recognized this. Recently published images from the team’s training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina, showed him healthy and eager to start. This undoubtedly has fans excited about the future as they look forward to the season kicking off.