To Amp Fans Up Ahead of Matchup vs Anthony Davis and the Lakers, Patrick Beverley... Promotes Toilet Paper?!

Patrick Beverley’s time with the Lakers may have been brief, but boy was it memorable. After all, who could ever forget about the part where there were absolutely 0 rumors about how he and Russell Westbrook would get on? Or the fact that he had absolutely 0 beefs with any of the players on the roster.

Keen-eyed readers may have spotted that the above lines were pure sarcasm. And to those that didn’t… may god bless you. That aside though, Patrick Beverley is now enjoying his time with the Chicago Bulls, who of course, have a fixture against the Lakers, in Los Angeles coming up.

So, in other words, Patrick Beverley is going to be back in Los Angeles very, very soon. So, what does he do to amp up his fans ahead of this fixture? Well, as it turns out, putting out a promotional message for an endorsement deal is what Beverley thought of. And admittedly, it may just be the most bizarre one yet.

Patrick Beverley amps up his fans with… toilet paper

Patrick Beverley doesn’t often get this part of being an NBA player wrong. Some would even say he could have a whole career as a hype man. And yet, ahead of his big return to Los Angeles, with the intention to promote the matchup further, he put this out.

We’re not saying having an endorsement deal with a toilet paper company is the bad part. Oh no, by all means, get your money, big man. But, come on, to promote a big game? What do you expect fans to do? Get so happy about the matchup, they restock their bathroom for their next dump appointment?

But, if you think we’re going too far here, believe us, we’re not the only ones feeling critical about this one. Au contraire, it appears that the NBA community is going pretty wild too.

Fans’ reactions to Patrick Beverley’s post

New meme content dropped — BullsMuse (@BullsMuse_) March 25, 2023

You need lot more of these when Lakers done with you — PRX (@PRX113) March 25, 2023

Mistakes, and toilet humor aside, we do think this is going to be a massive game. Both these franchises have improved massively since their trade acquisitions, and seem to be recovering from an abysmal start to the season. But, who’s going to come out on top?