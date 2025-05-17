Bill Belichick Reveals How His Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Helped Him Pay the Perfect Tribute to Tom Brady

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Much has been said about Bill Belichick and his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. Some have found his relationship with someone so much younger troubling, while others have expressed concern over the supposed control Jordon seems to have over the former Patriots HC.

The reason for this second concern seems to be Hudson’s increasing presence in the media. From making headlines for being present for much of Coach Belichick’s practices at UNC to the disastrous CBS interview where Hudson supposedly asserted control by thwarting a question about their relationship and then storming off, there has been a wealth of instances for people to speculate that Jordon has become an important presence in Coach Belichick’s life.

Now, she’s even made it to the acknowledgments of Coach Belichick’s book, The Art of Winning: Lessons From a Life in Football.’ “Thank you to my idea mill, and creative muse, Jordon Hudson,” reads the acknowledgement. And for good reason.

According to Belichick, “she had a lot to do with it (the book).” So, what were Jordon’s inputs in the book?

“When I was writing the acknowledgements and tributes to Coach Barcels, Lawrence Taylor, Tom Brady, my dad, four people who really meant a lot to me in my life. She came up with the idea saying, ‘hey why don’t you give them their page. Give Taylor 56, give Brady 199, give your dad 106, that’s how old he would’ve been if he were alive today,'” he recounted on the Pivot podcast.

Within the pages of his bestselling memoir, Belichick offers fans a thoughtful reflection on his nearly five-decade-long journey in football. “My life in football over the last 49+ years involved a lot of winning, losing, and more than anything: learning,” he had shared in an emotional Instagram post.

Of course, the book had been incomplete without the mention of Brady, with whose partnership Belichick went on to transform the Patriots into a dynasty.

Brady himself contributes a blurb that encapsulates the spirit of the memoir: “Coach Belichick brought out the best in me. His book will do the same for you.”

Coach Belichick also revealed how his mother had helped his dad write his book, helping with editing and parsing out the overly technical details.

“When my dad wrote his book ‘Football Scouting Methods,’ my mom was instrumental in writing the book. She told him like ‘hey look, if i can understand it, anyone can understand it but some things are too technical in this book.”

Intriguingly, Hudon played much of the same role as his mother had for his dad’s book.

“In this book, there were several times that Jordon read something in the book and said, ‘Oh man, this is pretty technical, do average fans understand this’… Her inputs really made it more of a flowing book toward business,” he revealed.

Hudson’s presence in Belichick’s life has been labeled a “distraction” by many in the media. But he’s having none of it. If anything, he says, her presence helps him focus on football more.

“She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football, and that’s really what I want to do.”

Belichick was appointed head coach at UNC in December, following a storied NFL career that saw him capture eight Super Bowl titles – six as the legendary head coach of the New England Patriots and two as an assistant with the New York Giants.

He signed a five-year contract with the Tar Heels, reportedly valued at $10 million per season. Belichick’s inaugural campaign with UNC begins in September with a high-profile matchup against TCU. While expectations are high, it remains to be seen whether he can transform the Tar Heels into true championship contenders.