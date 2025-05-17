When Tom Brady’s Son Benjamin, Who Once Said “No” to Football, Got Inspired by Rob Gronkowski to Become a Tight End

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Confetti falls as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts with the Vince Lombardi trophy as his son Benjamin Brady celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

December 8, 2009, is a day Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen will never forget. That’s when their son, Benjamin Rein Brady, was born in Boston. For Brady, already a father to Jack with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin’s arrival was another fresh hope. It was a chance to pass on his love for football to the next generation.

However, things didn’t go as planned in the initial days. Unlike Jack, who shared his father’s passion for sports, Benjamin seemed to walk a different path. He was not excited about sports.

“When Benny came along, I thought he’d be just like Jack,” Brady recalled in an interview with Men’s Health in 2021. “So, I was like, come on, let’s do this. And he was like, no. And I was like, what! Do this,” Brady laughed.

The message was clear that Benny did not like football. And it was Gisele who helped Brady realize it best. “Understand that your son is different,” she reminded him. And slowly, Brady adjusted, embracing Benjamin’s unique path.

Benjamin’s heart was in the arts. He loved music, creativity, and travel, much like his sister, Vivian, who loves horse riding. Gisele also revealed in a 2024 interview with Good Morning America that Benjamin could compose his own songs.

However, in 2023, something changed in the Brady family. Much to Tom’s surprise and joy, Benjamin came to him with news: he wanted to play football. Inspired by none other than Rob Gronkowski—Brady’s longtime friend and legendary tight end.

“I’ve been throwing the ball to him in the backyard,” Brady said proudly on the Let’s Go podcast in September 2023. “And he wants to be a tight end like Gronk. He told me this year, ‘Dad, I’m playing football.’ I was like, ‘What do you wanna play?’ And he’s like, ‘tight end; I wanna be like Gronk.’”

For Brady, that moment was more than a simple “yes” to football. It was a bridge between generations, and a strong affirmation that Benjamin had embraced something his father loves deeply. Because, according to Brady, football and family are the first two loves of his life.

Hence, Brady beams with pride when he talks about his son: “He has the most beautiful heart. He loves joking—and I joke back in the same way.” It’s not just football that connects Benjamin to his family. His bond with older brother Jack runs deep, too. As per Gisele, “Jack is Ben’s role model,” and the two “get along very well.”

With Jack playing quarterback and Benjamin wanting to play tight end, we can’t help but dream: could there be another Brady connection lighting up the NFL someday? For now, Tom Brady is just a proud dad, watching both of his sons grow into their own.