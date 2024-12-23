“Tom Holland is The Best”: Tyrese Maxey Gushes About His Fanhood For Spiderman

Tyrese Maxey is a pocket full of sunshine. The 76ers guard is known for his infectious smile, which has been his trademark since his days at Kentucky. During his first-ever media day in college, Maxey said he never stopped smiling because he loves what he does. His positivity is a huge part of his game as well, and clips from a recent interview with GQ suggest that this aspect of his personality drew him towards one of the most famous fictional characters ever, Spiderman.

Advertisement

When discussing the ’10 Things Tyrese Maxey Can’t Live Without,’ the 6ft 3″ guard showed viewers a sweatshirt with a famous Spiderman meme on it. The meme came to be during the filming of Marvel’s ‘Spiderman: No Way Home,’ and featured three different versions of the character pointing at each other. Maxey explained that the hoodie was sentimental for him because the Web-Slinger was his favorite superhero ever.

He claimed he was drawn to the character because of Peter Parker’s positivity, which he felt was something they had in common. He said,

“This sweatshirt is sentimental to me because Spiderman is my favorite superhero character of all time. What we have in common is like I’m a happy person, I feel like all the Spidermen have been a happy person. when I say Spiderman, I use the identity of Peter Parker.”

Maxey also added that his favorite iteration of the character was the one played by Tom Holland in Sony’s 2nd retelling of the Wall-Crawler’s adventures. He made sure to clarify his love for Holland’s portrayal didn’t mean he hated others and said that he has a tremendous amount of love and respect for Tobey Maguire, seeing how he was the first actor to bring Parker to life way back in 2002.

“I think Tom Holland is the best Spiderman, especially because like he’s able to look like very very young, and you can kinda tell that he is like you know in high school. But I feel like Tobey (Maguire) was you know he’s the OG Spiderman, I think a lot of Spiderman fans will have that natural love for him just because he was like you know the first.”

Maxey’s love for superheroes and movies is very well known, and he even named his top 5 Marvel movies in an interview with SLAM Magazine a few months back.

Tyrese Maxey’s top 5 Marvel movies

After seeing how passionately he spoke about his love for Spiderman, Tyrese Maxey’s top 5 Marvel movies reflected that too. 2 of his top 5 movies featured the character – Avengers: Infinity War and Spiderman: Far From Home.

He seemed confident in his selection too, boldly claiming, “I’m sticking with it. I’m taking my 5 versus anybody’s 5.” The All-Star’s love for Spidey knows no bounds, and he’s even added his own twist to one of the hero’s most important mantras.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrese Maxey Fan Page (@maxeyera)

Maxey does indeed have a great responsibility, given how poorly the Sixers have performed this season. With Paul George and Joel Embiid uncharacteristically inconsistent, and rookie Jared McCain out for the season, the burden of salvaging their season has called on Maxey’s young shoulders.