Tony Parker, Who Kobe Bryant Trash Talked in French, Splurged $9 Million on a Custom Superyacht

Tony Parker with the shipbuilders at the AVA Shipyard in Turkey.

Yachts are the stuff of dreams. For the richest of the rich, a yacht is a sign that you’re elite. A cut above the rest. And these things cost money and time. Just ask Tony Parker, whose custom superyacht came 4 years after he ordered it.

A yacht is no object for the ordinary, nor is it for the rich. It is only reserved for the super-rich and Tony Parker’s latest buy puts him in that club. Being a multiple-time NBA champion and playing for one of the greatest coaches in league history must have been rewarding.

Parker’s purchase, which was made in 2018 was finally delivered to him and he couldn’t have been happier. Gone are the days when Kobe Bryant haunted him with trash talk, in French no less. Today, he can soundly relax in the Mediterranean Rivera aboard his yacht. So, what is so special about it?

Also read: Michael Jordan, Who Made Less Than $3 Million Dollars in His First 4 Seasons, Was Embarrassed to Ask For Pay Hike

Tony Parker splurges big, and drops $9 million or 11% of his wealth on a superyacht!

If anything costs a whopping 9 million dollars, you can bet it will contain every conceivable feature you can imagine. 5 guest cabins, a master cabinet, a gym, a lounge, and a jacuzzi are just some of the amenities on board. It requires a 6-person crew. And the whole yacht is 4 decks tall. Luxury redefined.

Tony Parker bought a luxury yacht from AVa Yachts. It’s “a 6-cabin model run by a 6-person crew with accommodations and living areas spread over 4 decks.” The asking price for the super-yacht was reportedly $7.5 million. Parker has earned $168,282,460 from his NBA contracts. pic.twitter.com/0zzNFRXwRf — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) December 14, 2018

The yacht is named Infinity Nine after his number Spurs jersey number.

Tony Parker has tasked AvA Yachts with constructing his new yacht called “Infinity Nine.” This new vessel is 35m… https://t.co/WNMvmvLTDZ pic.twitter.com/THLuYILivv — Todd (tbolt67) Reinbolt (@tbolt67) December 30, 2020

And just recently, a few months ago the yacht was finally delivered in Turkey.

NBA star Tony Parker’s contemporary explorer yacht from @AvA_Yachts is out the shed. “We are looking forward to showing her off to the world at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September,” says Atilla Küçükdiker of AvA Yachts. https://t.co/IUxbxaSnVU#superyacht #boatbuilding pic.twitter.com/UD27Nw6oXq — Marine Industry News (@marineindnews) July 7, 2022

A big expense no doubt, Tony’s net worth is close to $100 million and the upkeep of this yacht might cost him more down the line. But for now, he wouldn’t care.

Also read: Having Mocked Celtics Bar for ‘Ayesha Can’t Cook’, 6ft 3″ Stephen Curry Now Goes After Ball Boy for Getting Hit in the Head

Kobe Bryant and Tony Parker’s rivalry

Amid his happy days, we think that right now Tony is chilling out. He is finally free from the torment of Kobe. But we have to go back to the time when Kobe spoke to him in French. More specifically, he trash-talked him in French.

Not to discredit anything away from Parker. He was an absolute god during his time in the NBA.

List of NBA players with at least 1 Finals MVP, 4 NBA Titles, 4,000 Points and 1,000 Assists in Playoffs – Kobe Bryant

– LeBron James

– Michael Jordan

– Tony Parker Tony Parker wants his damn respect. pic.twitter.com/PFVU9LJuTv — Karim del Oro (@maxeraud) October 22, 2021

Here is the clip of Kobe talking about how he learned French to throw Parker off.

Kobe Bryant learned some French to throw Tony Parker off his game. Multilingual Mamba 🐍 pic.twitter.com/uJkU3Ul18u — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) August 31, 2022

And for Parker’s Netflix documentary, Kobe was an important piece. The two had immense respect for each other.

Kobe Bryant was interviewed on Tony Parker’s new Netflix documentary ‘The Final Shot.’ 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 (via @kobemurals) pic.twitter.com/YCNQJfowma — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) January 7, 2021

For now, Tony is living the French dream, on his yacht, in the blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Also read: “I Kind of Felt Guilty About it”: Danny Green Recalls Klay Thompson’s Tragic ACL Injury During 2019 Finals