Tony Parker, Who Kobe Bryant Trash Talked in French, Splurged $9 Million on a Custom Superyacht

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 17, 2022

Tony Parker with the shipbuilders at the AVA Shipyard in Turkey.

Yachts are the stuff of dreams. For the richest of the rich, a yacht is a sign that you’re elite. A cut above the rest. And these things cost money and time. Just ask Tony Parker, whose custom superyacht came 4 years after he ordered it.

A yacht is no object for the ordinary, nor is it for the rich. It is only reserved for the super-rich and Tony Parker’s latest buy puts him in that club. Being a multiple-time NBA champion and playing for one of the greatest coaches in league history must have been rewarding.

Parker’s purchase, which was made in 2018 was finally delivered to him and he couldn’t have been happier. Gone are the days when Kobe Bryant haunted him with trash talk, in French no less. Today, he can soundly relax in the Mediterranean Rivera aboard his yacht. So, what is so special about it?

Tony Parker splurges big, and drops $9 million or 11% of his wealth on a superyacht!

If anything costs a whopping 9 million dollars, you can bet it will contain every conceivable feature you can imagine.  5 guest cabins, a master cabinet, a gym, a lounge, and a jacuzzi are just some of the amenities on board. It requires a 6-person crew. And the whole yacht is 4 decks tall. Luxury redefined.

The yacht is named Infinity Nine after his number Spurs jersey number.

And just recently, a few months ago the yacht was finally delivered in Turkey.

A big expense no doubt, Tony’s net worth is close to $100 million and the upkeep of this yacht might cost him more down the line. But for now, he wouldn’t care.

Kobe Bryant and Tony Parker’s rivalry

Amid his happy days, we think that right now Tony is chilling out. He is finally free from the torment of Kobe. But we have to go back to the time when Kobe spoke to him in French. More specifically, he trash-talked him in French.

Not to discredit anything away from Parker. He was an absolute god during his time in the NBA.

Here is the clip of Kobe talking about how he learned French to throw Parker off.

And for Parker’s Netflix documentary, Kobe was an important piece. The two had immense respect for each other.

For now, Tony is living the French dream, on his yacht, in the blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

