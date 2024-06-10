“Too Many Espresso Martinis”: Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins Continue Their Tiff in an IG Comment Section

As the NBA Finals move to Dallas, we now have a brand new beef between Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins. The beef started with LeBron James making headlines on NBA Twitter after he unfollowed Perkins on social media, setting the stage for a possible internet tussle. Perkins responded to LeBron’s action with a comment on X that prompted Durant to troll the former Boston Celtics star.

Responding to the news of LeBron unfollowing him, Big Perk took to X and wrote under a post by @theNBAalert,

“Everybody didn’t follow Jesus…I’ll be okay.”

Meanwhile, Durant seemed to find Perkins comparing his predicament to that of Jesus Christ’s troubles corny. KD reacted to an Instagram post by Overtime which featured Perk’s remark, saying,

” Bro think he, Jesus. Lol”

The KD-Perk beef remains hilarious lmao pic.twitter.com/ODT7WQ8vAQ — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) June 9, 2024

Soon after, Perkins shot back at Durant in the comments section, calling out KD’s comprehension skills. KP made it clear that he “never” compared himself to Christ, ending the speculations surrounding his comments.

However, Durant kept the Jesus rhetoric alive, refusing to buy into Perkins’ claim that he didn’t compare himself to Jesus,

“too many espresso Martin’s, keep cooking Jesus.”

It will be interesting to see whether Perk replies to KD’s jibe or decides to call it a day. That being said, Perkins did reveal the cause behind his falling out with his friend and former teammate, LeBron James.

Kendrick Perkins speaks on LeBron James beef, makes clarification

Kendrick Perkins’ beef with LeBron James seems to have started at least a week before the whole incident on X blew up. From our understanding, James unfollowed Perkins right after Big Perk called out the latter for hogging the spotlight with his comments about wanting to play alongside Kyrie.

James probably didn’t appreciate his former teammate’s comments, as he quickly unfollowed Perkins right after. Recently, appearing on the Road Trippin Podcast, Kendrick Perkins revealed that he stands by his comments. He further added, that for him to do his job well, he can’t show favoritism to his friends and colleagues.

“I have a job to do, okay? And I am going to do my job, and I am not going to let anyone persuade me to say something that I don’t want to say. I am going to criticize everybody fairly. If you do well, I am going to give you your flowers. But if you on some bulls**t I am going to call you out.”

In the end, Perkins did extend the olive branch to James, saying that he is always open to making it up with LeBron, and even agreed to admit the flaws in his comments if correctly pointed out.