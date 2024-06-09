“Bro Think He Jesus Lmao”: Kevin Durant Goes At Kendrick Perkins Amidst His Beef With LeBron James

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins are at it yet again. After the latter instigated a little beef with LeBron James, the former emphatically jumped right into the drama. Circling out Perk’s latest comment, the Phoenix Suns star called him out openly, complicating their already tangled relationship even further.

The two-time NBA champion recently caught wind of what Kendrick Perkins said in response to the King unfollowing him on social media. The star seemed to have been deeply annoyed by it too, as he practiced no restraint in mocking the big man’s words, as he said,

“Bro think he Jesus. Lmao”

Kendrick Perkins’s reaction to LeBron James unfollowing him was hardly one filled with humility. Reacting to a post that announced it on social media, the analyst interestingly took the example of Jesus Christ, seemingly likening himself to the figure.

“Everybody didn’t follow Jesus, I’ll be ok”.

So, what prompted all this fallout? As it turns out, just a few candid comments from LeBron James on Kyrie Irving ahead of the NBA Finals.

Expressing his thoughts on the Mind the Game podcast, the 4x champion admitted that he regrets the fact that Irving is not his teammate anymore.

“I’m playing like so f***ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth…I’m so f***ing mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore”.

After his comments went viral, Perkins apparently was unhappy with what he had seen, as he would later announce on ESPN. The sports analyst brutally alleged that LeBron James always looked to bring the spotlight on himself, even amidst the NBA Finals.

“Here we go again. Bron weaseling his way into somebody else’s moment. Like, this is not about you. Your team is at home,” Perk declared as a response.

Suffice it to say, this drama spiraled into quite the show for the NBA community, with Kevin Durant now having entered the fray. Many will likely side with him, especially given Perkins’s apparent lack of humility. It would be hard to blame them either, considering that the Suns star does seem to be in the right.

That said, pure logic is hardly the only reason KD has decided to go up against Kendrick Perkins. After all, they have had a bit of bad blood between them in the past as well.

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins could well relive the past

In 2020, Durant and Perkins shared a series of controversial posts on X. It initially escalated when Perk highlighted Durant’s inability to ensure a second-round victory without assistance from Russell Westbrook, during his time on the OKC Thunder.

To this, KD replied rather harshly, pointing out how the analyst also failed to make a difference in the series by registering nothing more than single digits for the team.

Eventually, Perkins shot the last bullet by raising question marks over Durant’s legacy. Criticizing his decision to join the Golden State Warriors, the 2008 champion wrote,

“You did the weakest move in NBA history!!! Up on a team 3-1 on the Western Conference Finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of a champion right there”.

Their following exchanges continued in this storyline, souring their relationship. Shortly after, this beef became public knowledge, with a fan account later even providing the gist of the matter.

Kendrick Perkins said Russell Westbrook is the best Thunder ever, Kevin Durant responded via Twitter and the two went on with an epic rant, in which Perkins accused KD of “making the weakest move in #NBA history” by joining the Warriors… pic.twitter.com/H77uJkMNJS — Davide Chinellato (@dchinellato) January 10, 2020

Ever since then, the two have never seemed to see eye-to-eye. And given that the two are unlikely to get over this any time soon, it’s likely they will take any opportunity they get to aim potshots at one another.