“Top Player in College”: Lonzo Ball and LiAngelo Hype Up JuJu Watkins for Nike Deal

JuJu Watkins’s freshman season was one for the history books. She broke a plethora of USC records, including the most points scored in a game with 51 and the most Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors with 14. Her efforts on the court led her to earn a luxurious sneaker deal with Nike, a deal of this magnitude being new to women’s collegiate sports. Bulls star Lonzo Ball and his brother LiAngelo Ball credited the outstanding player.

Advertisement

Lonzo and LiAngelo praised JuJu on their ‘The WAE Show”. LiAngelo in particular didn’t hesitate to bestow the title of greatest in college basketball on Watkins. He said,

“I’ve been seeing some games. That’s well deserved. I mean, that’s the top player in college for real. Coming from [Sierra Canyon] too, signing a Nike deal, that’s the path.”

Watkins’ deal with Nike isn’t her first deal with the shoe company. In October 2022, Watkins signed with Nike as a high school student at Sierra Canyon, which wouldn’t have been possible before the name, image, and likeness era.

Her new deal with the shoe brand continues the partnership. The financial details of the deal haven’t been revealed to the public but is reported to “give her one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women’s basketball.”

USC sophomore phenom JuJu Watkins has agreed on a multiyear contract extension with Nike that will give her one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women’s basketball, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zjEAeOTXeT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2024

Additionally, JuJu’s inspiration spreads far wider than the basketball court, as she makes her presence felt as a businesswoman. Lonzo proclaimed that the 19-year-old star will serve as a source of motivation for others. He said,

“I think a lot of women are going to look up to her. I think a lot of women look up to Caitlin, Angel, Paige. I think there’s a lot of women right now that people are finally pouring attention to and it’s helping the game out.”

Lonzo placed Watkins with the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers for their impact on women’s basketball. Clark and Reese have had a significant impact on viewership during their rookie seasons in the WNBA. Clark set the single-season assist record in her first season, while Reese set the record for consecutive double-doubles with 10.

On the other hand, Bueckers dominated college during the time she was healthy. In her freshman season, she was voted AP Player of the Year with averages of 20 points and 5.8 assists per game.

All eyes will be on JuJu Watkins this season

Following Clark’s ascension to the WNBA, Watkins can capture the title of the unanimous best player in college basketball. She will compete with Bueckers, but there is a significantly brighter spotlight for her to showcase her talent.

Although there is tremendous hype surrounding Watkins ahead of the 2024-25 season, she isn’t letting the outside noise get to her. In an interview with Ashley Nicole Moss of CBS Sports, Watkins revealed her mindset, which has kept her focused. She said,

“The main thing for me is just to play my game. I feel like that’s always my priority regardless of what other people have to say and other things put on me.”

Watkins’ actions support her words. In the offseason, she trained with three-time NBA champion coach, Phil Handy. JuJu’s potential is through the roof and her performance in the upcoming season could redefine women’s basketball. This historic deal with Nike is just one step in her journey.