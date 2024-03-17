“Tore His Meniscus So Now It’s All J Will’s Fault”: Jason Williams Hilariously Breaks Down How Infuriated Pat Riley Was With Him

Pat Riley is considered one of the most significant NBA figures to have led teams to championship glory both as a head coach and an executive. Often regarded as ‘The Godfather,’ the nine-time NBA champion inculcated a sense of discipline and vigor into his teams, which is evident from the rise of the Miami Heat in the early 2000s. Former Heat player Jason Williams recently sat down for an interview on ‘The OG Show‘ and revealed a hilarious story of how Coach Riley tore his meniscus after losing his cool on him.

Advertisement

Riley was a no-nonsense coach who lambasted his players for missed opportunities or bad plays. Many Miami Heat legends can testify to this claim, though admitting Riley helped them elevate their game to the next level with his tough love.

Williams joined the Miami Heat after the Sacramento Kings in 2005, traded with 12 other players for the biggest trade deal in league history. Williams started as a point guard for the Heat in their 2005-06 championship campaign and was the third leading scorer on the team, averaging 12.3 points per game. However, there were times when he would also slump during a game, thus infuriating Coach Riley.

Advertisement

Speaking to the OGs, Williams recalled how Pat Riley had once taken him out of a game for not shooting the ball. When he was subbed in again on the floor, Williams continued hesitating to shoot and kept passing the ball to the rest of his teammates. Williams infuriated Riley further for not taking a wide-open chance in that game.

When Williams went to discuss his performance with Riley, the veteran coach started blowing into a brown paper bag and remarked, “You make me hyperventilate!”

Coach Riley’s frustration was beyond limits, as Williams described him stomping at objects in anger. In this fit of rage, the 9x NBA champion kicked one of the flip-downs on the locker room door and tore his meniscus. Describing this incident, Williams hilariously remarked,

“He went to kick the joint, tore his meniscus. So now it’s all J-Will’s fault. All this is J-Will’s fault!”

Advertisement

In all fairness, considering J-Will’s account, Coach Riley tearing his meniscus wouldn’t entirely be the veteran guard’s fault. Williams had a reputation for dazzling assists and spectacular passes in the league. His game highlights often consisted of him attempting passes such as behind-the-back, no-look, and half-court. However, when Coach Pat Riley is your boss, the only order that prevails for plays should be his!

Jason Williams has immense respect for Coach Pat Riley

Jason Williams probably had the best stint of his three seasons with the Miami Heat. He was a pivotal player for the Heat’s 2005-06 championship campaign and had the chance to be on the team with some of the biggest NBA names, such as Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Gary Payton, and Alonzo Mourning.

Of course, he knew going beyond his way to upset Coach Riley had consequences for the players. In an appearance on Andrew Schultz’s podcast, Williams shared his take on Riley, reflecting his immense respect for the veteran coach.

“Pat Riley controls…when Pat Riley wants something, he gets it.”

Williams had understood he couldn’t get away with doing things his way in this Heat team. Going by Coach Riley’s rulebook, Williams immensely contributed to the Heat’s championship campaign, hitting the top ranks in assists and three-pointers for the team. Consequently, the Heat won their first NBA title in 2006, thus also earning Williams his first and only ring.