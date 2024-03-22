Shaquille O’Neal Promotes Jason Williams’ Defense of Allen Iverson Against Brian Windhorst’s ‘Harsh’ Comments

Things don’t seem to be cooling down for Brian Windhorst after recent comments. Windhort recently caught flak for openly criticizing Allen Iverson. During an interview, Windhorst suggested that Allen Iverson’s game wouldn’t translate too well in today’s game, as he was a volume-heavy shooter. More so, the ESPN analyst also painted Iverson as someone who “regularly chucked up shots”, implying that Iverson wasn’t a very effective scorer.

These comments from Windhorst didn’t sit too well with the former NBA legend, Jason Williams, who shot back at the Windhorst. During his recent appearance on the PlayersTV show, Williams went off on Windhorst, telling his host,

“The only thing that stood out to me about that was his neck…He said Allen Iverson was shooting 41% in the league today, looks like he ate 41 donuts…What has Brian Windhorst ever done athletically?”.

Having arrived late to the party, Shaquille O’Neal recently took to Instagram to endorse Williams’s criticism of Windhorst. It’s no surprise that O’Neal has rushed to support Iverson as the duo goes way back. The duo faced off during the 2001 NBA Finals and also work side by side in Reebok.

It’s safe to say that Shaq and AI are close, and with the recent announcement of them working together as Vice-President and President for Reebok Basketball, the bond has only seemed to grow further. Even though the comments from Windhorst have some validity, the general idea of Iverson not being able to play in today’s game is simply ‘Ludacris’.

Stephen Curry and Shaq come together to co-produce a new AI documentary

Allen Iverson seems to be returning to the big screen, as the 76ers legend recently announced the release of his upcoming documentary. The documentary is co-produced by Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media.

The project is a collaboration with Amazon Prime and will be centered around Iverson’s inspirational story of the rise to NBA stardom. Iverson, who was born to a single mother in Hampton, Virginia, faced horrible conditions on his way to the top. But these conditions helped Iverson develop a never-back-down attitude, something he was known for during his time in the NBA. Reacting to the news of his documentary, Iverson let the world know,

“I’m ready to tell my story my way, authentic and unapologetically. I look forward to people seeing a side of me they haven’t seen before,”.

Iverson’s untitled documentary will be a feature-length film, and very little is known about the minor details of the project. His documentary will surely be a must-watch for any basketball fan, as this might be the first time Iverson has sat down and narrated his life story, in his own words.