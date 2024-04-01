“I’d Like to Wrestle Skip Bayless”: Jason Williams Advocated Bayless’ Firing After Comparing Kobe Bryant to Tim Tebow

Jason Williams was invited to the latest episode of PlayersTV’s “No Media” show. During the 20-minute interview posted on YouTube, Williams spoke about various topics related to basketball and the sports world in general. At one point in the podcast, “White Chocolate” claimed that ESPN should’ve fired Skip Bayless in 2013 for comparing Tim Tebow to Kobe Bryant.

Advertisement

Back in 2013, when Skip Bayless was still a part of the show First Take, he didn’t hesitate before stating that NFL player Tim Tebow was a bigger box-office attraction than Kobe Bryant. Much like every other American sports fan, Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe the take. Walking off the set before the show could go to commercial break, Smith exclaimed:

“Go to break. I wanna walk off this set right now, I can’t believe this man just said this out of his mouth… Tim Tebow is more box office than Kobe Bryant? Than Kobe Bryant? Is Tim Tebow more box office than LeBron? I can’t deal with him right now. I need a break… I can’t believe this man just said this.”

Advertisement

Jason Williams was among the many who were livid upon hearing the take. Still keeping the receipts 11 years later, the 2006 NBA champ claimed that ESPN should’ve fired Bayless immediately after the episode. Furthermore, being a huge admirer of the Black Mamba, “J-Dub” also expressed his desire to “wrestle” the 72-year-old NBA analyst.

“They should have fired Skip Bayless right then and there. Tim Tebow is great. But Kobe Bryant is like on a different stratosphere than most humans that’s ever walked this earth. To compare Tim Tebow and Kobe Bryant is like comparing me and Michael Jackson dancing. I don’t know Skip Bayless at all but I’d like to wrestle Skip Bayless,” Williams said during the podcast.

Tim Tebow was a quarterback for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. Tebow spent merely three years in the NFL, having quite a forgettable career. With no significant accolades to show, there is no way that he could even be mentioned in the same sentence as Kobe Bryant or any premier NBA superstar for that matter. Hence, it is understandable as to why fans were so enraged by Bayless’ opinion.

Jason Williams isn’t the only one who wants to fight Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless has build a reputation off of criticizing players and franchises. Known for being an unreasonable detractor at times, some takes of Bayless are truly illogical. Hence, numerous analysts have expressed open contempt for the UNDISPUTED host. Jason Williams isn’t the only one who wishes to escalate the matter by taking Bayless in a fight. Charles Barkley has often admitted wanting to do the same.

Advertisement

Several years ago, during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, the Chuckster casually mentioned that he wanted to “kill” Bayless. “If I get a disease and I’m gonna die, how about you get Skip Bayless in here and I kill him live on national television. Only if I know I’m going to die, I don’t wanna be in prison,” Barkley said candidly.

At no point has Bayless’ unnecessary aversion towards any player, especially LeBron James, been justified. Hence, it isn’t surprising to see the entire basketball community detest him.