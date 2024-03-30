Tracy McGrady Explains Exactly Why Nikola Jokic Will Add To His Near Top 15 All Time Legacy In The Playoffs

Tracy McGrady is one of those former NBA stars, who are still very much connected to the game and fans, all thanks to social media. Recently, McGrady took to Instagram, revealing his pick for the 2024 champions. Explaining how Nikola Jokic leads the team extremely well, T-Mac selected the Denver Nuggets to defend their title by the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Tracy McGrady explained why he was backing the Colorado side to win back-to-back championships. The Houston Rockets legend broke down every player’s role on the team. Starting with Nikola Jokic, the NBA Hall-Of-Famer spoke about the two-time MVP being an “anchor” offensively. Further, the 44-year-old also explained how Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Aaron Gordan were beneficial for the team.

“I’m going with Denver (to win the championship) again. Repeat. I really like their team, I like how they play and Jokic is just an anchor of the offense. Being able to spread the ball around, get everybody involved. Jamal Murray is a killer, big time shot maker. And then you got KCP – 3 and D guy. Aaron Gordon – toughness inside, can knock down the 3, can defend his a** off,” McGrady explained.

If the Nuggets go on to win their second title, it is safe to assume that Nikola Jokic will most likely be the Finals MVP. Having added another championship and Finals MVP to an already-stacked resume – six All-Star selections, five All-NBA selections, two MVPs, one title, and one Finals MVP – the Joker will certainly boost in the all-time lists, potentially moving up to the top 15.

This isn’t the first time that McGrady has admitted to being impressed by the Serbian. Back in mid-2023, T-Mac spoke about the greatness of Jokic while talking to Kevin Garnett on an episode of KG: Certified. McGrady dismissed any comparisons between Nikola Jokic to Joel Embiid & Karl-Anthony Towns and claimed that the Nuggets’ star was the best player in the league.

“That’s special, bro. You’re not gonna find too many of that… This man is the best player in the league,” McGrady said.

Nikola Jokic has had a sensational campaign, averaging 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9 assists per game, per NBA.com. Constantly being ranked #1 on the MVP Ladders, the European superstar could very well win his third MVP trophy by the end of the season.

The Denver Nuggets are also third in the Western Conference, sitting merely 0.5 games behind the top seed. With eight games remaining before the campaign concludes, there could be a real opportunity for Michael Malone’s boys to enter the postseason as the #1 seed. Entering the playoff, irrespective of their seed, the Nuggets will not just be the favorites to come out of the West but also win it all.