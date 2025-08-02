Tracy McGrady Isn’t the Most Talented Player Who Never Won a Ring, Says LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate

Recent comments about Kobe Bryant have put Tracy McGrady’s name back in the limelight. Whether or not people agree with his takes, most people do agree T-Mac was a very skilled basketball player. Though McGrady never put an NBA championship on his resume, he’s undoubtedly one of the most talented players who never won a ring. When it comes to being the most talented, though, Richard Jefferson pumps the brakes.

The lack of postseason success is one of the biggest blemishes on McGrady’s career. The only time he got farther than the first round was during his final season in the NBA when he was with the San Antonio Spurs. And he rarely played.

Playoff success isn’t in the hands of any single player. An incompetent front office can make or break a championship window for a team. Just take a look at LeBron James’ first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers!

Richard Jefferson doesn’t hold McGrady’s lack of team success against him because he knows just how great he truly was. “When I got to the league, I thought I was athletic,” Jefferson proclaimed on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “Put me toe-to-toe with anybody, and I can hold my own. T-Mac was a different monster.”

Jefferson couldn’t contain his praise for McGrady’s skill set. After all, the 6-foot-8 guard could jump out of the gym. But he was more than just a dunker; his offensive game was extremely polished. He could score on all three levels and do it off the dribble as well. The seven-time All-Star was a matchup nightmare.

Despite all these different aspects, Jefferson believes other players were even more gifted but never took home a championship. “[McGrady] is one of the most talented players ever, but there’s a lot more. There are MVPs that ain’t won it,” Jefferson said.

Although McGrady added plenty of accolades to his belt, he failed to earn MVP recognition. Jefferson believes he comes up just short in comparison to some other talent. He didn’t state any names, but his cohost suggested Charles Barkley as one standout.

Jefferson’s reasoning certainly holds merit. The only discrepancy is that talent isn’t mutually exclusive from accolades. A player can win MVP but be less talented than another. For example, Dwyane Wade never won an MVP, but at his peak, his talent was arguably greater than Derrick Rose’s.

The 17-year NBA veteran made sure not to disrespect McGrady in his claim. He may be very right in his assessment, but his reasoning may need a little more ground to stand strong.