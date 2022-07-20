“Best team of the Joel Embiid era! Right there with the Jimmy Butler team”: ESPN’s Zach Lowe says Sixers are already as good as the team that almost beat the Raptors in 2019

Joel Embiid and James Harden starer Philadelphia 76ers with the three new signings are already a solid team for the championship.

The Philadelphia 76ers became one of the favourites to come out of the Eastern Conference as soon as they traded Ben Simmons for James Harden with a couple of months remaining.

The Sixers suddenly had the best duo capable of throwing the strongest one-two punch attacks on their opposition. Sixers were even looked at as the team that can win it all the way they were dominating games after paring up Joel Embiid with an offensive juggernaut.

But that dominance lived short, and Philadelphia struggled in the Playoffs and couldn’t go past the #1 team of the East, the Miami Heat in the Conference semi-finals.

People started targetting The Beard again for his playoffs meltdown which wasn’t as significant as his previous ones as he was able to compensate for his lack of offence with his playmaking skills.

For the upcoming season, the 10x All-Star has even declared his intentions of taking a pay cut in order to get the Sixers the resources and cap space to acquire more players for their championship run. They have already added 3 great rotation pieces to make it happen.

Zach Lowe believes the addition of the new pieces to Joel Embiid and Harden’s Sixers has made them as good as the 2019 team with Jimmy Butler

Sixers have added a strong 3-and-D guy in PJ Tucker to reunite him with Harden and Daryl Morey, same with Danuel House Jr. both of whom can prove solid defenders against big forwards. And then they have also added another strong 2-way player in De’Anthony Melton who has proven his skills against smaller guards on both ends of the floor for the terrific Memphis Grizzlies.

And ESPN analyst Zach Lowe believes they are already as good as the team that almost beat the 2019 Champions, at least on paper.

“I love what the Sixers have done in the offseason… It’s the best team on paper of the Joel Embiid era right there with the Jimmy Butler team… But they’ve burned my trust so many times.” — Zach Lowe#NBATwitter #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/yFovyauW6C — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) July 19, 2022

They already had a strong starting lineup with two electrifying guards in Harden and Tyrese Maxey, a solid defender in Matisse Thybulle, a consistent scorer in Tobias Harris who significantly improved his defensive game last season and then one of the two best Centers and the top-5 player of the league in Joel Embiid.

Obviously, the trio of Butler, Harden, and Embiid with last year’s supporting cast would have stopped any team and would destroy them in a 7-game series. But this team they have now is also a very solid team, and they still have some cap space to get a big fish on a short contract.

