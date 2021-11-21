“Paul George needs illegal screens to get open against me!”: Dillon Brooks publicly trash talks the Clippers star before getting blown out by 43 in the next game

Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks reveals his brutally frank verdict on Clippers superstar Paul George.

Paul George and the Clippers have been far better than many expected them to be this season.

Of course, that is difficult to say after the team lost its last two games, with the most recent one coming to the lowly Pelicans. However, it really is the truth.

Paul George is currently having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 26.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, on 44/35/90 shooting splits.

Countless fans within the NBA community have been very happy for the star and his performances. Dillon Brooks, however… let’s just say he has some slightly different thoughts on the matter.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Dillon Brooks criticizes Paul George for his behavior during games, and how he gets his shots on the court

There haven’t been many in the NBA community calling out Paul George this season. In fact, most opposing defenses he has faced have also either sang his praises or just haven’t said anything on the matter.

Not Dillon Brooks though. This man went absolutely in on the Clippers star after the Grizzlies took the dub. Peep the tweet below to see what he said.

“Paul George needs illegal screens to get open against me cuz I’m on him all night…He still had a solid night. He went 9-18.That’s what MVPs do,but I made his life challenging to get shots off.He’s complaining to the refs,doing the extra stuff…” – Dillon Brooks

(@TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/xpQb9uQlOT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 20, 2021

We always knew Dillon Brooks never hesitated before saying what’s on his mind. But even by his standards… damn!

But sadly, the man also got blown out by 43 points himself by the Timberwolves soon after.

Let this be a lesson kids. Karma does indeed exist. And if you’re out there talking trash to someone, you better not be down by 40 anytime soon.

