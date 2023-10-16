“Thank You Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson”: Devin Booker’s Heartfelt 10-Year-Old Message to ‘Splash Brothers’ Resurfaces

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are fondly known around the world as the Splash Brothers. However, the meaning behind that nickname is far more relevant than one can imagine. The two sharpshooters revolutionized the game of basketball with their exceptional three-point shooting. Led primarily by Steph, who is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time, the revolution saw several teams switch from an “inside scoring only” approach, to one that focuses more on shooting from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Thanks to their efforts throughout the 2010s, teams value shooting far more than they used to before. As such, several players, who may have never gotten a shot in the NBA, now find themselves making major strides in their basketball careers. In fact, 10 years ago, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker showed his appreciation for their efforts with a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

A 10-year-old tweet of Devin Booker thanking Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson resurfaces online

In 2013, almost 10 years ago, Devin Booker sent out a tweet thanking the Splash Brothers. This was just two years prior to being drafted, but D-Book was feeling grateful. He credited both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for revolutionizing the game of basketball. In particular, how their elite three-point shooting made the world realize the importance of shooters in the game.

Advertisement

This tweet came out, back when Steph and Klay had just started catching fire. It was still early on in the 2010s, and the league was still very much focused on the big man and the mid-range game. However, watching the Splash Brothers in action, it became clear where the league was headed. And, this was long before the two even entered their primes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DevinBook/status/329391522812420098?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In a matter of years, the league completely changed. Gone were the days when big men were the go-to for any organization. With the value of the three-point line inflated, thanks to the stellar play of Curry and Thompson, shooters like D-Book became highly coveted. Now, a team cannot succeed in the league without a three-point shooting specialist.

D-Book has become a shooting savant thanks to the influence of Steph, Klay, and Kobe Bryant

As of 2023, Devin Booker is one of the best players in the NBA. Leading the Phoenix Suns, D-Book is one of the league’s premier shooters. Standing just behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard, Booker is a shooting savant and has developed into a premier shooter both at mid-range and beyond the arc.

This is because of the Splash Brothers, whom he thanked in 2013, and another one of his heroes, Kobe Bryant. A player who was known for his exceptional ability from mid-range.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

All three of these players have greatly influenced D-Book’s style of play. And, at the age of just 26, he still has a long way to go in his career. So, who knows, he may take the game to new heights in the near future, just like his idols.