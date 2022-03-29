“Tracy McGrady recorded his 1st strikeout in his 4th game then retired”: A bizarre look back at T-Mac’s brief Baseball career

Tracy McGrady followed in the footsteps of one Michael Jordan to pursue a career in baseball! Yes, this actually happened.

A lot of players are dumbfounded when it comes to life after retirement. As they wrap up a career in a game that became their lives, they are often confused about what they should do after.

NBA legends always take an interesting path when it comes to life after retirement. As passionate fans, we follow players throughout their careers, and often we continue to do so after they retire.

Through this curious interest, we found out that Michael Jordan was not the only one who tried their hand at Baseball.

Tracy McGrady the pitcher with a 90mph fastball

If you thought that T-Mac was only a lethal weapon on the basketball court, think again! It turns out that in 2014, a year after his retirement Tracy wanted to play baseball.

In 2014, Tracy McGrady gave baseball a try. In his pitching debut for the Sugarland Skeeters, McGrady lasted 1 2/3 innings.

He allowed 2 hits, 2 earned runs, and walked two batters. Three months later, McGrady retired from baseball with one career strikeout. pic.twitter.com/bW4nWP2AzO — Dallas Mavs Daily (@DallasMavsDaily) September 9, 2018

Jeff Van Gundy was the first to report the potential of seeing Tracy take up a second career in sports. It was reported that he had a 90mph fastball.

The rumors soon became news. Tracy signed for the Sugarland Skeeters, a Minor League Baseball team.

Despite all the news and traction surrounding his return, T-Mac’s baseball career was short-lived. He quit just three months later.

This instance just proves that even the best of the best athletes can fail. A lesson worth remembering.