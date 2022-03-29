Basketball

“Tracy McGrady recorded his 1st strikeout in his 4th game then retired”: A bizarre look back at T-Mac’s brief Baseball career

"Tracy McGrady recorded his 1st strikeout in his 4th game then retired": A bizarre look back at T-Mac's brief Baseball career
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Baby AB de Villiers name: Why ABD is not in IPL 2022?
Next Article
"He was pretty battered" - Aston Martin provide fresh update on Sebastian Vettel's availibility for Australian GP after Covid bout
NBA Latest Post
"Tracy McGrady recorded his 1st strikeout in his 4th game then retired": A bizarre look back at T-Mac's brief Baseball career
“Tracy McGrady recorded his 1st strikeout in his 4th game then retired”: A bizarre look back at T-Mac’s brief Baseball career

Tracy McGrady followed in the footsteps of one Michael Jordan to pursue a career in…