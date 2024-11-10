James Harden Puts The NBA On Notice About Clippers Defense With A Powerful 2-Word Message

The addition of Jeff Van Gundy to the Los Angeles Clippers’ coaching staff has done miracles for Steve Balmer’s crew. While it is a small sample size given that the season began merely a few weeks ago, the Clips on the defensive end have looked more than just ‘solid’. James Harden certainly believes in his squad on that end and dropped 2 words that further push his point across.

Advertisement

“We’re legit,” said Harden about their defense following Los Angeles’ gutsy 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors. He would go on to say, “Our defense is really, really good. We got to be more consistent which I think every team feels that way.”

James Harden on the Clippers’ defensive identity: “We’re legit”pic.twitter.com/a39j6pARoi — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) November 10, 2024

In their 10 games played, the Clippers boast a defensive rating of 107.7 which is good for 4th best across the NBA. Kris Dunn has been an extraordinary revelation for the team as he’s carrying the team’s perimeter defense with a DRTG of 96.8.

Despite not having Kawhi Leonard, arguably their best defensive player, out on the floor, the Clippers have managed to rack up wins off their defense. Them playing help defense at a consistent rate has in large part to do with JVG being perhaps the most vocal defensive coordinator in the league.

Brian Shaw opened up about what Van Gundy brings to the table and the expectations that he comes with prior to the start of the season. “The defensive coordinator usually has to kind of be the guy that’s the biggest a*****e,” implying that he’s taking his job very seriously on that end of the floor.

Harden also stressed the importance of rebounds for this team following the win over the Raps. JVG, once again, is at the forefront of this change that he wanted to make for them. They are currently 3rd in the NBA in rebounding percentage at 52.4% and are led down low by Ivica Zubac who grabs a whopping 12.7 a game.

“We got a smaller team. Jeff Van Gundy told me in the summer time we’re going to need you to rebound at a high level this year,” said Harden. Norman Powell credited his recent triple double to JVG as well.

Defensive intensity and instincts cannot be taught. More than half of what makes a team above average on that end of the floor is effort. It certainly feels as though the Clips are working overtime to have that part of their game sorted.