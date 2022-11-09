“Trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis!”: ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Has a WILD Solution to the Lakers’ Troubles

Nov 7, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) and forward LeBron James (right) watch from the bench as their team play the Utah Jazz in the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Things are not looking good for LeBron James and the LA Lakers. The franchise sits second from last in the Western Conference with a 2-8 record. Things looked good for a brief span when the Lakers beat the Nuggets and the Pelicans in back-to-back games. However, since then, they’re back to their old ways.

Their games have been difficult to watch, and many wonder what can be done to switch things up. Especially considering LeBron is at the twilight end of his career.

Well, Stephen A Smith has a solution. Set fire to championship aspirations and trade both The King and Anthony Davis.

Also Read: “LeBron James Won’t Be Allowed to Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record!”: John Salley Drops Shocking Theory On Lakers Star And His Franchise

Stephen A Smith suggests the Lakers should trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis for young players and picks

The LA Lakers need to do something if they want to turn their season around. The team is lacking, and it is up to the front office to decide which direction they want to take.

ESPN Analyst, Stephen A Smith, believes he can help the Lakers with this process. He suggests trading LeBron James and Anthony Davis straight up for young pieces and picks. He pointed out that the current roster just isn’t meshing. As things stand, LeBron and AD are the Lakers’ two most valuable pieces.

He concedes that it is highly unlikely that the Purple and Gold take this action. Although he does believe it would make a lot of sense in the long term. While it is ludicrous, his logic isn’t flawed.

LeBron is looking like the weak link on the Lakers with his outrageously poor shooting numbers

One of the reasons why Stephen A has suggested trading King James is because of his shooting numbers. As things stand, LeBron is one of the worst shooters in the league this season, even below his teammate Russell Westbrook, who is notoriously bad.

LeBron James is on pace to become the worst 3-pt shooter in a single NBA season. Should he quit shooting so many threes? Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 3, 2022

It’s obvious that time is catching up with LeBron. The big question is, have the Lakers noticed it? And if so what are their plans moving forward?

Also Read: “Do I Think or Do..”: When Shaquille O’Neal was Asked if Kobe Bryant and him Could Beat LeBron James-Anthony Davis