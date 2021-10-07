“Trae Young is similar to a young Michael Jordan”: Nate McMillan explains how the Hawks star is like the young Bulls legend when it came to trusting teammates

Nate McMillan surprisingly explains how Trae Young is pretty similar to a young Michael Jordan when it came to trusting teammates.

Trae Young has been one of the best young talents in the league today. The sharpshooter has been improving his game year after year, proving to be amongst the top-most guards in the association. Undoubtedly, Young is going to be one of the future faces of the league.

This past season was clearly the most successful season the Atlanta Hawks have had since 2015. Trae put up 25.3 points, 9.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds led an inexperienced team all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. They defeated New York Knicks and title-contenders Philadelphia 76ers in their playoffs battle, after ultimately losing to the future champs Milwaukee Bucks in the ECF.

Nate McMillan compares Trae Young to a young Michael Jordan

Recently, Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan spoke about Ice Trae and stated how the All-Star improved his decision-making skills to help Atlanta be a better team. While comparing the 6-foot-1 guard to a car, Nate said:

“He’s got one of those fast cars. You can’t drive that car the same way on a sunny day as you can when it’s raining and snowing out there. And he was playing fast. He was taking the same shots that he was taking in the first quarter and in the fourth quarter. He wasn’t adapting to conditions.”

The full-time head coach further spoke about how he made sure he told Young about the importance of trusting his teammates. While using Michael Jordan as an example, McMillan further said:

“It’s similar to Michael Jordan when he first came into the league. He started to trust his teammates. And then he started winning championships.”

After last season’s impressive deep playoffs run, the Hawks will be more confident in themselves and no doubt will be more mature with postseason experience.

While the Hawks are not title contenders or are not even expected to make a deep playoffs run, Trae Young and co. will hope to shock the world yet again. They might not be the favourites to win in all, but they’ll surely be a huge obstacle for the powerhouses throughout the course of the year.