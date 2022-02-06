“Trae Young was a man among boys in high school!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Norman North High school announces a jersey retirement ceremony for the Hawks star

Norman North High School recently announced the jersey retirement ceremony for Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young.

Trae Young has been one of the most prolific scorers in the league today. In only his first 4 years in the NBA, Ice Trae has already proven to be a potential MVP, and surely one of the future faces of the association.

Long before Young was shining in the league, and torched it up at the college basketball level, the shifty guard was dominating in high school. Playing for Norman North High School, Trae built up one of the greatest high school basketball careers of all time.

The ATL guard recorded 25/4/5 in his sophomore year, averaged 34.2/4.6/4.6 in his junior year, and improved his stats to a staggering 42.6/5.8/4.1 in his senior year. Apart from winning several player of the year awards, and regional titles, Young gave us one of the craziest mixtapes of all time.

Trae Young was COLD BLOODED in High School…sheesh

pic.twitter.com/UERJJLBkyd

NBA Twitter reacts as Norman North High School announce a jersey retirement ceremony for Trae Young

Norman North High School announced that Young’s jersey retirement ceremony will take place on Feb 18th.

As soon as the news went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

This man is everything to me and this city. Thank you for doing this and helping him become the player and man he is — Anand (@UGANatty22) February 5, 2022

Norman North will retire Trae Young’s No. 11 high school jersey. Young averaged 42.6 points per game in his senior season. @TheTraeYoung #OKPreps https://t.co/2kAbsqHciD — James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) February 5, 2022

Ty for raising the best basketball player my city has ever had — (@AtlantaTheCity) February 5, 2022

Congratulations to Trae he really deserves it — Big ant!!!!!! National champs Uga bulldogs ⚫️ (@Anthony19174645) February 6, 2022

Trae too reacted to the news.

Truly, it is a great achievement for Trae, and it will be a night he will not forget anytime soon,