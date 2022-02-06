“Chicago Bulls already won more games than they did during all of last season”: How the addition of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso have helped Zach LaVine and co. to be a better team

Chicago Bulls won 31 games in the entire 2020-2021 season. Adding DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso to the squad, they have already won more games than they did last campaign.

The Chicago Bulls haven’t had success since the Michael Jordan era. The franchise did come close with a young Derrick Rose leading the pack back in 2010 but ended up failing to lift the champ. Ever since the organization has been a lottery team at best.

Despite the addition of Zach LaVine back in 2017, the team was unable to advance to the postseason for 4 straight seasons now. The Bulls won a total of 27 games in the 17-18 season, 22 in 18-19 as well as 19-20, and clinched 31 victories this past season.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal thinks James’s plan was always to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in points

However, this season, acquiring some talented players like DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Billy Donovan and co. have been the team to look out for.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan could lead the Chicago Bulls to their first playoff appearance since 2017

Before the start of this 2021-2022 season, not many analysts expected this squad to play as great as they have been playing. Behind the All-Star duo of LaVine and DeRozan Chicago has been one of the best teams in the entire league.

52 games into this campaign, the Bulls sit on top of the East with a 33-19 record. With 30 more games remaining for the season, they have won more games this season than they did during all of last season.

Bulls officially have more wins than they did during all of last season pic.twitter.com/R1ZlB3uUGZ — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) February 5, 2022

Also Read: LeBron James left in awe as Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon defeated Glenbard West 67-64 at the buzzer

Not only is the team successful, they even are entertaining and a must-watch TV for any basketball enthusiast. This Chicago Bulls team has all the firepower they need to lift the 2022 Larry O’Brien trophy.