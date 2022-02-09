“Trae Young will eventually end up #1 on the list for the most 30-point, 10-assist games ever”: NBA Twitter lauds the Hawks star for recording the 3rd most 30p/10a games before the All-Star break in history

Trae Young was simply stunning in the Hawks’ 133-112 win over the Pacers, dropping 34 points and 11 assists.

After losing two straight games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks started their short two-game homestand with a convincing win over the Pacers. It was a tough night for Indiana, trading away Domantas Sabonis, and then getting blown out by Trae Young and co. by 21 points.

Coming off a subpar 17 point performance against the Mavs, Ice Trae came out with all guns blazing. In the 29:31 minutes, Young took on the floor, the 22-year-old recorded 34 points, 11 assists while shooting an impressive 65/66/100 split.

His 13th 30p/10a game of this season is the 3rd most in NBA history before the All-Star break. The shifty sharpshooter is now only 3 such games away from tying the great Allen Iverson for the 5th spot on the all-time.

NBA Twitter lauds Trae Young for his special feat

As soon as Young’s achievement went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Best PG in the nba — ً (@BolWrld) February 9, 2022

It’s too easy. Mavs should’ve kept Trae over Luka. — Luka Donut (@Luka_Donut) February 9, 2022

3 quarters and did this COLD. — KimoLBJisBack (@NotKimoLBJ) February 9, 2022

Trae has some crazy “these are the only players that have ever done this” in his pocket…this might not be the best one lol https://t.co/HU3nWObyEU — Justin Udany (@JustinUdany) February 9, 2022

Young has been averaging a staggering 27.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. At this rate, Trae could possibly end up clinching his first-ever All-NBA team selection.