Basketball

“Trae Young will eventually end up #1 on the list for the most 30-point, 10-assist games ever”: NBA Twitter lauds the Hawks star for recording the 3rd most 30p/10a games before the All-Star break in history

“Trae Young will end up #1 on the list for the most 30-point, 10-assist games ever”: NBA Twitter lauds the Hawks star for recording the 3rd most 30p/10a games before the All-Star break in history
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"If the general doesn't panic, the troops don't panic": Shaquille O'Neal on Phil Jackson making the list of 15 greatest NBA coaches of all time
Next Article
Yoru Rework: Here are all the changes coming to Yoru in Episode 4 Act 2
NBA Latest Post
“I’ve never seen anything like that, seeing Josh Hart and Walker come to the game to support their brothers”: Willie Green appreciates the newest Blazers guards for showing their support at the Pels-Rockets clash
“I’ve never seen anything like that, seeing Josh Hart and Walker come to the game to support their brothers”: Willie Green appreciates the newest Blazers guards for showing their support at the Pels-Rockets clash

After getting traded away to the Portland Trail Blazers, Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were…