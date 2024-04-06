mobile app bar

Trae Young’s Availability for Hawks-Nuggets Could Shift the East Play-In Landscape

Shubham Singh
Published

Trae Young's Availability for Hawks-Nuggets Could Shift the East Play-In Landscape

Mar 21, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In their latest fixture, the Atlanta Hawks lost 95-109 to the Dallas Mavericks, which broke their two-game winning streak. After losing five of their last six games before the recent stretch, they have emerged on top in six of their last eight matchups. This is a remarkable turnaround, considering they are without their points and assists leader, Trae Young. The Hawks guard has been out for more than two months due to a torn ligament in his left fifth finger. So, after missing 20 straight games, what is his availability for Atlanta’s crucial road game against the Denver Nuggets?

As per the latest injury report, Trae Young has been listed as ‘out’ for the game tonight at Ball Arena because of his finger injury. As per Sports Illustrated’s Justin Grasso, the Hawks have updated that Young is “making progress”. However, they haven’t given a clear timeline for his return thus far.

For the season, the Hawks have done a decent job without Young. With him in the playing five, they had a 22-29 record. In his absence, his team has accrued 14 wins and 12 losses, per StatMuse.


With just five games remaining in the season, the Eastern Conference franchise is looking for a strong finish. They have booked a play-in spot with 36 wins and 41 losses, currently seated at the tenth position. However, they are just a game behind the Chicago Bulls, who are in the ninth position. Even though ATL is unlikely to lose their play-in spot, being six games ahead of the 11th placed Brooklyn Nets, Young’s continued absence might prevent them from switching places with the Bulls.

Atlanta Hawks relegated to the Play-in again

The Hawks are booked for a Play-in elimination game against the Chicago Bulls. They’d need their ace Point Guard Young to counter the storied franchise away from home. However, the backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic has gotten it done for them quite a few times this season against all expectations. Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, and De’Andre Hunter form a strong trio in the frontcourt as well. 

The Bulls have a much better scoring lineup and can potentially control the game better with their solid backcourt talent. The Hawks can trouble them with their athleticism, but the overall picture for them look grim. There is a chance that Young’s return lifts the morale of the Hawks. But their chances of getting out of the play-in tournament are not looking great.

At any rate, if they qualify for the playoffs after two straight wins in the play-in tournament, they will draw the Boston Celtics in the first round. A series that’ll more than likely end their postseason hopes. 

