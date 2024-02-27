mobile app bar

When will Trae Young Return and Other FAQs About Hawks Star’s Injury

Shubham Singh
Published

Mar 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after falling into the crowd against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

When will Trae Young return?

On February 25, the Atlanta Hawks announced that Trae Young had a torn radial collateral ligament (RCL) in the fifth finger of his left hand. Because of this RCL injury, Young has been sidelined at least for four weeks. After surgery on his finger on Tuesday, he will be re-evaluated by the Hawks’ medical staff around the last week of March. As of now, the Hawks are likely to miss the services till the end of the regular season and potentially for the postseason as well. 

What happened to Trae Young?

On February 23, during a close 121-123 loss against the Toronto Raptors, Trae Young picked up a hand injury. He played through injury throughout the game but only realized the extent of it after the game. Afterward, when the Hawks medical staff examined they found out about the torn RCL in the fifth finger of his left hand.

Who was Trae Young playing when he was injured?

Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks were battling the Toronto Raptors when he picked up the RCL injury. The Hawks lost 121-123 and the Raptors kept making key plays down the stretch. For the Hawks, Dejounte Murray top-scored with 24 points.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, the usual high-scorer Trae Young was limited to 11 points on 4-13 shooting. It was clear that the injury had impacted his play and he couldn’t help douse off a late Raptors run.

What was Trae Young averaging before his injury?

In 51 games this season, Trae Young tallied a highly impressive 26.4 points, 10.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is leading the Hawks in both points and assists per game for the sixth straight year, which means he has led in both categories since his rookie year.

He made it to the All-Star reserve for the 2024 All-Star Game after Joel Embiid and Julius Randle were injured. 

Will Trae Young be available for the Playoffs?

Considering the severity of the torn RCL, Young’s chances to return this season look bleak. He will be reevaluated by the end of March which means that the play-in tournament would be just a couple of weeks away. His Hawks are lodged at the tenth spot, implying that they are in contention for the tournament. They are three games ahead of the 11th-placed Brooklyn Nets and two games behind the Chicago Bulls. But Young’s absence can lead to a slip-up. At any rate, the true extent of Young’s absence will be clear by the end of March. 

