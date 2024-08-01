Steph Curry’s Olympic Struggles Will Not Have Any Adverse Effects on Team USA: Brian Windhorst

Stephen Curry was stoked about finally making his Olympic debut. The Warriors superstar shared clips of him collecting and exchanging USA pins, showing off his Team USA uniform alongside other things on social media. However, Steph’s performance so far in the Olympics has been forgettable at best. On First Take, Brian Windhorst recently said while discussing the issue that Steph’s poor form won’t have any effect on Team USA’s chances of winning Gold.

Advertisement

As one of the all-time greats of the game, Curry has the ability to dictate the outcome of games all by himself. Unfortunately, we have yet to see him in that rhythm in USA colors. In his report from France, Windhorst said, “He’s [Steph has] actually had a four-game run here where he’s just been off. He’s shooting under 25% from three…Four games aren’t that much obviously but six games are the whole Olympic tournament.”

However, Windhorst is confident that it won’t have an adverse effect on the team.

He boasted about the depth that the team has where players coming off the bench are winning games. Windhorst believes that in that setup, Steph’s string of poor performances won’t make any difference. He said, “Team USA’s greatest strength is their depth. They can survive the game where Steph goes one of nine…They can survive the stretch where he shoots 24% on threes.”

"There is no doubt, Steph's struggling. … Team USA's greatest strength is their depth and they can survive a game where Steph goes 1-9."@WindhorstESPN says the men's national team isn't worried about Curry's recent offensive struggles. pic.twitter.com/Sk1G9JWuUY — First Take (@FirstTake) August 1, 2024

In addition to showing his confidence in Team USA’s depth, Windhorst also mentioned what the coach of the national team had to say about Steph’s lost touch. He said, “We asked Steve Kerr about it and not surprisingly Steve Kerr was like, ‘Look I have seen Steph have bad games or bad halves so many times I can’t even count, and he’ll come back…he’ll go one of nine in first half and score 30 in the second half.'”

In the two games so far, Steph has had issues with consistency. He scored 11 points against Serbia where he shot four of eight from the field, three of seven from the three-point line. In the last game against South Sudan, he looked completely out of touch as he had three points in 21 minutes while shooting one of nine from the field, zero of six from the three-point line.

Windhorst believes that this performance cannot be equated with him being unfamiliar with the FIBA rules because he has played in a World Cup before. Although that was about a decade ago, Steph played the way it’s usually expected from him. With his coach, teammates and fans being hopeful for a Stephen Curry Special, the four-time NBA Champion might turn things around in the remaining games.