“Travis Scott, You Guys Copied My Shoe!”: Dennis Rodman Says He Started the Backward “Swoosh” Trend on Nike Shoes

Dennis Rodman is no stranger to trends. The bad boy of the 1990s was among fashion’s most famous icons during the time. His style and understanding of fashion were well ahead of his time. He was a pioneer. And according to him, whatever Travis Scott is doing, ain’t nothing new.

Travis Scott is no stranger to trends or fashion either. His collaboration with the Air Jordan brand is the hottest collection in the sneaker market right now. But to douse his fire or perhaps simply spark one, Dennis Rodman is claiming that he started the trend.

What trend exactly? According to the Chicago Bulls legend, a backward swoosh is nothing new. He did it already! And while it may be a little hard to believe, it is not entirely out of the bounds of the imagination.

“Travis Scott, You Guys Copied My Shoe!”: Dennis Rodman claims to have worn a “backward” swoosh Nike shoe during his Chicago Bulls days

In a clip from a sneaker convention, Dennis had this to say, “Travis Scott, you guys copied my shoe! I was the first guy to do mine’s backwards, when I was playing with Chicago Bulls. Come on Travis, give us some credit you know.”

Bold claims and spurred on by on-lookers, he also added, “you copied my shoe, you copied my s**t, alright. but anyway, this ain’t new, this ain’t new alright”.

Dennis Rodman says Travis Scott copied his shoe 😳 Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xpdGDGzB5U — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 16, 2023

Fashion is cyclic. And trends will come and go. Nothing sticks. It may be for a lot of reasons that Dennis is claiming to have worn it. And he did.

Dennis Rodman’s first Nike shoes, the Air Darwin featured a “backward” swoosh

In 1994, Nike released a utilitarian basketball shoe, called the Nike Air Darwin. And it was the first shoe to feature a small but noticeable backward tick.

Who wore the shoes on the court? Dennis Rodman of course. A utilitarian player himself. Thus he is bringing back memories from the 1990s and letting Travis know in the process.

Of course, the history of the “backward” swoosh is far more complicated than that. But as for choosing a pioneer, we think Dennis is the man.