“Tried to Break Up with Her”: Dwyane Wade Cheated on Gabrielle Union in 2013 and Confessed Having a Kid with Another Woman

Back in 2013, Dwyane Wade had been involved in a cheating scandal after fathering a child with a woman named Aja Métoyer, while he was in a relationship with his now wife Gabrielle Union. However, the couple’s long-term relationship survived the scandal despite attempts by Wade to break it up. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast, Wade revealed the details of the difficult conversation that he had with his now-wife about the situation.

Wade revealed that he had initially tried to avoid the conversation altogether, and used various excuses to try and break up with Union. However, the former Miami Heat superstar had been trying to build a partnership with Union ever since they first met, back in 2007. This led to him eventually deciding to tell her the truth. After that, the couple ended up getting married the following year, as per LA Times.

Dwyane Wade had confessed to cheating on Gabrielle Union back in 2013

Wade fathered Xavier Zechariah Wade with Aja outside his relationship with Union. This proved to be a scary time for him, as he initially was too scared to tell his partner the truth. “I tried to pussyfoot around it, I tried to break up with her. ‘Hey, things have been bad lately,’ ‘Hey, we’ve been having a little distance in our relationship anyway,’ I tried all of that. She kept showing up,” Wade revealed on Club Shay Shay.

The then Miami Heat superstar eventually realized that the right thing to do was to have the conversation and tell his partner the truth. “You’re thinking about it all, it’s all scary. But you know that this is going to hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship with and a life with,” Wade added.

The couple ended up deciding to go to therapy, and eventually moved on from the debacle. They ended up getting married in August 2014, and now seem to have started a new chapter in their lives. The conversation on the podcast led to Wade advising others. He claimed that while the conversations during such a situation can prove to be difficult, he owed his wife the conversation and the efforts that came afterwards.

Wade was rumored to be edging toward a split with Gabrielle Union

Recently, fans noticed a number of social media trends that led to rumors swirling around a potential divorce between the couple. Both Wade and Gabrielle Union had posted pictures on Instagram without their wedding rings.

Additionally, unnamed sources had also claimed that Wade had been seen having an intimate conversation with another woman recently. However, on the occasion of Gabrielle Union’s 51st birthday, the couple brought an end to the rumors.

This was via another Instagram post that Union shared. The entire family had apparently celebrated Union’s 51st birthday and had also gifted her a heartwarming card, in addition to other gifts. Hence, despite the rumors, it seems as if the couple continues to go as strong as ever.