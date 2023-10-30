Putting An End To Divorce Rumors, Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Shower Each Other With Love On Latter’s 51st Birthday

Recently, rumors have been flying around about a divorce between Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. These rumors came out of the blue and seem to have no basis whatsoever. Fortunately, they have now been put to rest, as the couple were spotted alongside their children spending Union’s 51st birthday together.

The actress even took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of a card she received from her family. The card read, “Here’s to creating happy memories. Happy birthday from your family! Kaavia, Zaya, Zaire, Dahveon, and Dad!”. A heartfelt message that Union was thankful for, and one that certainly puts an end to any rumors about a potential divorce.

However, the well-wishes don’t end there. D-Wade himself also shared a heartwarming post on IG, wishing his wife a happy birthday. The post in question featured an individual picture of Union, a video of his entire family together at his Hall of Fame ceremony, and finally, a drawing featuring Wade, Union, and four-year-old Kaavia who drew the picture.

Rumors of their supposed split began after Wade was found having an intimate conversation with a woman who wasn’t Gabrielle. This coupled with the fact that the two had posted very little family-related content recently only added more fuel to the fire. But, as it turns out, the couple are happy and rumors of divorce couldn’t be further from the truth.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were likened to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

With all that was going on, many believed that the rumors of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s divorce were true. However, while the couple were supposedly split, they would present a united front to the public. This is the theory that Meggie Kempner and Melissa Lovallo were presented with by one commentator on the Deuxmoi podcast.

The theory further suggested that Wade and Union’s relationship is now similar to that of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. An interesting comparison, especially given what the latter have gone through as a couple. As for Wade and Union, they too have had their fair share of struggles.

Most notably, the two broke up early on in their relationship. During that time, Wade admitted to having a child with another woman, something that, as expected, greatly affected their relationship. Even to this day, Wade claims that breaking the news to the Union is one of the hardest things he has ever had to do.

Despite all this, the two remain committed to each other and continue to be in a loving relationship. Even if rumors suggest otherwise, they look happy together and divorce does not seem to be on the cards.